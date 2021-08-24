RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

You can clear your dark knuckles with baking soda lime...here's how

Olamide Ayeni

You can finally get rid of that knuckles with baking soda and lime, here's how.

Knuckles often tend to get darker, and some of the main factors for dark knuckles are constant friction and low skincare.

Skin dryness can also cause dark knuckles. This is when the skin tends to become dry when your hands and feet are exposed to harsh chemicals or too much washing, therefore leading to darkening of knuckles. If you're battling with dark knuckles, we're here to help you out of that.

Today's article will show you how to use baking soda and lime to clear your dark knuckles. Below is a video that would guide you.

HOW TO GET RID OF DARK KNUCKLES NATURALLY IN 3 DAYS | It Really Works

