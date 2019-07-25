If you have noticeably darker knuckles, elbows and knees that you find irritating, there are ways to even them out

It's however important to note that not all cases of dark knuckles, knees and elbows are caused by bleaching (though this happens too when you bleach as a result of the chemicals used), sometimes they are just discolorations needing more attention.

ALSO READ:How to get naturally brighter, lighter skin in 5 easy steps

Discoloration which can be embarrassing no doubt but in unserious cases, it's caused by changes in melanin - the substance that gives the dark skin its colour.

Discolorations are also caused by dryness (never skip moisturizing these areas), handling the area roughly and not exfoliating enough.

One simple way to make sure these areas even out with the rest of the body is to pay great attention to them, hence don't skip pampering these areas too.

Lemon Juice and sugar is one raved home made recipe for getting rid of dark knuckles, knees and elbows and it works.

ALSO READ:7 simple reasons not to pop pimples

Lemon Juice works as a natural lightening agent because of its bleaching properties while sugar has exfoliating properties that helps get rid of dry and dead skin.

What to do: