Crocodile dentist, snake milker and 9 other terrifying jobs people do

From tending to dead bodies to disease and extreme heights, these jobs are not for the fainthearted.

These jobs are not for the faint-hearted [TheWorkersRights]
These jobs are risky, scary, dangerous, irritating and downright disturbing but someone has to do the job. Right? These people take on the challenge of doing things others would rather avoid at all costs.

We’ve compiled a list of the scariest jobs in the world. In no particular order, here they are:

A crocodile dentist gets up close and personal with these dangerous reptiles to conduct dental examinations using specialised tools and sedation. This is definitely a challenging and scary task, as crocodiles are powerful, unpredictable and dangerous creatures.

Snake milking is a deadly job [CentralCoast]
Snake milkers extract venom from venomous snakes for medical research and the production of antivenom. It's a risky job that requires extreme caution.

This job involves hanging from the sides of skyscrapers to clean windows. The heights and the risk factors can be extremely terrifying, as a fall from such height is fatal.

Crime scene cleaners have to clean up after traumatic and gruesome events, such as homicides or accidents. This job involves dealing with blood and bodily fluids, which can be quite a lot for individuals with phobias like Necrophobia (fear of dead bodies), Thanatophobia (fear of dying), and Hemophobia (fear of blood).

Deep-sea fishermen spend long hours on unpredictable water bodies, unpredictable weather and the dangers of the open ocean. It’s a big risk but someone’s got to do the job.

Guarding abandoned buildings or factories at night can be unsettling, as these places are often associated with ghost stories and paranormal activity.

A sewer inspector faces much discomfort [Practicaladult]
A sewer inspector faces much discomfort [Practicaladult] Pulse Nigeria
Working in the dark, cramped and smelly underground sewage system can be both physically and psychologically disturbing. The job involves dealing with waste and potentially hazardous chemicals.

Grave diggers work in cemeteries, dig graves and handle human remains. Digging graves is a terrifying act, especially when done alone at night. This job is not for the faint-hearted.

Forensics inspect dead bodies [FutureLearn]
Forensics inspect dead bodies [FutureLearn] Pulse Nigeria
Forensic Entomologists use insect knowledge in crime-related legal cases, like analysing insect activity in a dead body to determine a person’s time of death or if the body has been moved.

Funeral directors work with grieving families to plan and carry out funeral services. Constantly dealing with death and consoling mourning individuals can take its toll on the mental state of any human.

Medical examiners perform autopsies to determine the cause of death in cases of suspicious or unexplained deaths. Dealing with dead, rotten bodies on a regular basis can be gruesome and unsettling work.

Could you do any of the above jobs? We bet you couldn't!

