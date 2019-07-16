To ensure that Nigerian women don’t lose their lives during childbirth, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health is working to encourage antenatal education across the country. Owing to this, pregnant women are made aware of the cost of antenatal care in Nigeria and the things they need to do before the arrival of their baby.

How does antenatal care in Nigeria work?

Antenatal care in Nigeria refers to the care and periodic examinations given to a pregnant woman throughout the duration of her pregnancy. This preventive measure aims to make the pregnancy journey safer and provide early intervention if the need arises.

Why is antenatal care necessary?

• To reduce maternal mortality

• To make sure that the pregnancy results in a healthy mother and baby

• For the prevention and early detection of pregnancy complications

• Antenatal care can prevent and detect cases of birth defects

• This care addresses pregnancy needs in conjunction with the pregnant woman’s culture

Antenatal classes in Nigeria

Pregnant women are expected to attend special antenatal classes. These group classes are not just about physically examining the woman to make sure she has a healthy pregnancy. The classes also educate these women on health, sanitation, and social issues. Above all, antenatal classes prepare the expectant mom for the birth of her baby and beyond.

Where to go for antenatal care

There’s no discussing the cost of antenatal care in Nigeria without talking about where to register for antenatal classes in Nigeria.

You can register for classes at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), government-approved private hospitals, and general hospitals. Midwives, Ob/Gyn, and general practitioners are in charge of caring for pregnant women.

How many visits do you need?

The World Health Organisation’s Focused Antenatal Care directive recommends a minimum of four visits for normal pregnancies. This is not to say that there can’t be more visits, just that that is the lowest number of visits allowed in healthy pregnancies.

There are mandatory tests during each visit in the focused antenatal care program to include:

Visit 1: 14 – 16 weeks

• Create a unique antenatal care and delivery plan

• Screen for anaemia and treat it

• Check for medical conditions that require early intervention

• Start prophylaxis for malaria and the use of blood boosters

Visit 2: 24 – 28 weeks

• Ask the woman for any concerns she might have

• Check for anaemia

• An Ultrasound to check for the wellbeing of the baby and for possible developmental disabilities as well as multiple pregnancy

Visit 3: 32 weeks

• Revisit birth plans

• Check for preeclampsia

• Screen for anaemia

• Screen for multiple pregnancy

Visit 4: 36 weeks

• Examine the pelvis for childbirth

• Test for anaemia

• Examine fetal presentation

• Revisit the birth plan

WHO’s focused antenatal care is practiced alongside the traditional antenatal care. The later type of care requires visits every four weeks up to when the pregnancy is 28 weeks old. From 28 – 36 weeks, the woman is required to visit the hospital every 2 weeks. From the 36th week until delivery, the woman has to go to the hospital every week.

The total number of visits under the traditional method is 13 visits.

Physical examination

Your doctor or midwife will ask for your:

• Height

• Weight

• Urine

• Blood pressure

In addition to these, physical examinations will check for:

Jaundice

Pale skin

Leg swelling

Cyanosis

The medical personnel will conduct the following physical examinations, too:

Cardiovascular and respiratory exam

Spleen enlargement

Liver enlargement

Kidney enlargement

The height of the fetus

Possible questions during antenatal care

• Past medical history

• Menstrual history

• Family history

• Social history

• Pregnancy history

• Surgical history

• Biodata

Tests and scans

The following tests will be carried out every time you visit the hospital:

1. Urine test to ascertain

Acetone

Glucose

Proteins

2. Blood test for

Genotype

Blood group

Haemoglobin

Blood count

Syphilis

Rhesus group

3. Other tests

HIV

Hepatitis B

Rubella

Ultrasound will also be carried out to screen for:

Fetal abnormalities

Multiple pregnancy

Premature membrane rupture

Intrauterine growth

Fetal size

The cost of antenatal care in Nigeria

The cost of antenatal care in Nigeria is subsidized by the government. This is to make sure that it is affordable to all Nigerian. It ranges from 25,000 to 35,000 thousand Naira for the whole pregnancy. Most of the tests are included in the package. Ultrasound costs vary from 4,000 – 5000 Naira.

