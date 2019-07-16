To ensure that Nigerian women don’t lose their lives during childbirth, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health is working to encourage antenatal education across the country. Owing to this, pregnant women are made aware of the cost of antenatal care in Nigeria and the things they need to do before the arrival of their baby.
How does antenatal care in Nigeria work?
Antenatal care in Nigeria refers to the care and periodic examinations given to a pregnant woman throughout the duration of her pregnancy. This preventive measure aims to make the pregnancy journey safer and provide early intervention if the need arises.
Why is antenatal care necessary?
• To reduce maternal mortality
• To make sure that the pregnancy results in a healthy mother and baby
• For the prevention and early detection of pregnancy complications
• Antenatal care can prevent and detect cases of birth defects
• This care addresses pregnancy needs in conjunction with the pregnant woman’s culture
Antenatal classes in Nigeria
Pregnant women are expected to attend special antenatal classes. These group classes are not just about physically examining the woman to make sure she has a healthy pregnancy. The classes also educate these women on health, sanitation, and social issues. Above all, antenatal classes prepare the expectant mom for the birth of her baby and beyond.
Where to go for antenatal care
There’s no discussing the cost of antenatal care in Nigeria without talking about where to register for antenatal classes in Nigeria.
You can register for classes at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), government-approved private hospitals, and general hospitals. Midwives, Ob/Gyn, and general practitioners are in charge of caring for pregnant women.
How many visits do you need?
The World Health Organisation’s Focused Antenatal Care directive recommends a minimum of four visits for normal pregnancies. This is not to say that there can’t be more visits, just that that is the lowest number of visits allowed in healthy pregnancies.
There are mandatory tests during each visit in the focused antenatal care program to include:
Visit 1: 14 – 16 weeks
• Create a unique antenatal care and delivery plan
• Screen for anaemia and treat it
• Check for medical conditions that require early intervention
• Start prophylaxis for malaria and the use of blood boosters
Visit 2: 24 – 28 weeks
• Ask the woman for any concerns she might have
• Check for anaemia
• An Ultrasound to check for the wellbeing of the baby and for possible developmental disabilities as well as multiple pregnancy
Visit 3: 32 weeks
• Revisit birth plans
• Check for preeclampsia
• Screen for anaemia
• Screen for multiple pregnancy
Visit 4: 36 weeks
• Examine the pelvis for childbirth
• Test for anaemia
• Examine fetal presentation
• Revisit the birth plan
WHO’s focused antenatal care is practiced alongside the traditional antenatal care. The later type of care requires visits every four weeks up to when the pregnancy is 28 weeks old. From 28 – 36 weeks, the woman is required to visit the hospital every 2 weeks. From the 36th week until delivery, the woman has to go to the hospital every week.
The total number of visits under the traditional method is 13 visits.
Physical examination
Your doctor or midwife will ask for your:
• Height
• Weight
• Urine
• Blood pressure
In addition to these, physical examinations will check for:
Jaundice
Pale skin
Leg swelling
Cyanosis
The medical personnel will conduct the following physical examinations, too:
Cardiovascular and respiratory exam
Spleen enlargement
Liver enlargement
Kidney enlargement
The height of the fetus
Possible questions during antenatal care
• Past medical history
• Menstrual history
• Family history
• Social history
• Pregnancy history
• Surgical history
• Biodata
Tests and scans
The following tests will be carried out every time you visit the hospital:
1. Urine test to ascertain
Acetone
Glucose
Proteins
2. Blood test for
Genotype
Blood group
Haemoglobin
Blood count
Syphilis
Rhesus group
3. Other tests
HIV
Hepatitis B
Rubella
Ultrasound will also be carried out to screen for:
Fetal abnormalities
Multiple pregnancy
Premature membrane rupture
Intrauterine growth
Fetal size
The cost of antenatal care in Nigeria
The cost of antenatal care in Nigeria is subsidized by the government. This is to make sure that it is affordable to all Nigerian. It ranges from 25,000 to 35,000 thousand Naira for the whole pregnancy. Most of the tests are included in the package. Ultrasound costs vary from 4,000 – 5000 Naira.
Resources: World Bank
This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com