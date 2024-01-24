Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

If you want to be safe, you need to know these unexpected reasons why condoms burst open.

1. Heat and sun exposure

Overheating, direct sunshine, or moisture weaken latex, increasing the likelihood of tears. Store them in a cool, dry place—like a bedside drawer—away from the sun.

2. Keeping it in your wallet

Although carrying condoms in your wallet may seem handy, the continuous pressure and friction can lead to microscopic tears that you may not even be aware of. Choose a safer, colder location for storage.

3. Air pockets

Make sure there are no air pockets or bubbles when putting on the condoms; air pockets can easily become open and cause the condom to burst.

4. Expired condoms

Condoms expire. The chance of a condom breaking is greatly increased when it is expired. Make sure the date is correct before buying it.

5. Size

Trying to wear clothes that don't fit right is similar to wearing a condom that is too tight or too loose—it's uncomfortable and prone to bursting at the seams. Use the appropriate condom size.

6. Lubrication

Condoms are harmed by friction. Apply a generous amount of lubrication that is water-based and made especially for using condoms. Oil-based lubricants should be avoided because they degrade latex.

7. Roughriders

Rough sex, such as grasping or pinching the condom, might overstress it and cause it to break.

8. Sharp objects

The condom may get punctured by jewellery, fingernails, or even teeth. Be careful during intercourse.

9. Manufacturers defects