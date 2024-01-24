ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever heard of a condom bursting and the wearer being so unaware of it?

Why condoms burst [Lovemattersafrica]
Why condoms burst [Lovemattersafrica]

Recommended articles

If you want to be safe, you need to know these unexpected reasons why condoms burst open.

Overheating, direct sunshine, or moisture weaken latex, increasing the likelihood of tears. Store them in a cool, dry place—like a bedside drawer—away from the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although carrying condoms in your wallet may seem handy, the continuous pressure and friction can lead to microscopic tears that you may not even be aware of. Choose a safer, colder location for storage.

Make sure there are no air pockets or bubbles when putting on the condoms; air pockets can easily become open and cause the condom to burst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Condoms expire. The chance of a condom breaking is greatly increased when it is expired. Make sure the date is correct before buying it.

Trying to wear clothes that don't fit right is similar to wearing a condom that is too tight or too loose—it's uncomfortable and prone to bursting at the seams. Use the appropriate condom size.

Condoms are harmed by friction. Apply a generous amount of lubrication that is water-based and made especially for using condoms. Oil-based lubricants should be avoided because they degrade latex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rough sex, such as grasping or pinching the condom, might overstress it and cause it to break.

The condom may get punctured by jewellery, fingernails, or even teeth. Be careful during intercourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can do everything possible, only to discover that it wasn’t your fault that the manufacturer released substandard products. Just make sure you buy tested and approved condoms.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

5 differences between sperm and semen

5 differences between sperm and semen

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke

How to orgasm without penetration [essence]

Non-penetrative orgasms: 5 ways women experience orgasms without penetration