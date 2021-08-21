From the oil to the milk, coupled with its skin and water, each component of coconut has its own miraculous health benefits.

And when combined together, there's no doubting the fact that they can become lifesaving.

However, in other not to split our attention, we shall concern ourselves today with just the health benefits of coconut water.

According to scientific studies, coconut is a natural water filter which takes almost nine months to filter every quart of water stored within its shell.

Owing to this, the resulting water becomes completely pure and sterile, and this is one of the reasons why it can be used for blood transfusions.

It is also important to note that coconut water has the highest concentration of electrolytes than anything else found in nature.

Electrolytes, on the other hand, are responsible for keeping the body properly hydrated so the muscles and nerves can function appropriately.

With this in mind, it is safe to state that it is more beneficial and a hundred times healthier, to drink the water from a young coconut rather than those chemicalized energy drinks, after an intense workout.

Here are some of the lifesaving benefits of coconut water

1. It reduces blood pressure

Studies have shown that coconut water is a great beverage for keeping blood pressure under check. And this was observed when coconut water was given to people with high blood pressure.

The result of the exercise would see 71% experiencing significant improvements in systolic blood pressure, which is the higher number of a blood pressure reading.

Apart from the result of the above study, coconut water is known to contain an impressive 600 mg of potassium in 8 oz (240 ml), and potassium has been shown to lower blood pressure in people with high or normal blood pressure.

2. It cleanses and detoxifies the body system

Naturally, our bodies are bestowed with the ability to do their cleansing and detoxification on their own. But this ability can be weakened if the body is not provided with the correct nutrients and hydration.

Because inadequate hydration leads to the build-up of toxins in our bodies as the liver and kidneys, which are the detoxifying organs, will not be able to function properly.

Of course, water is great; but sometimes more than water is necessary. And no better substitute can we find for water other than coconut water.

Owing to the electrolyte it contains, coconut water is an ideal beverage that does not only help replace fluids but also helps with the removal of toxins from the body.

3. It helps kidney function

A good number of our diets are high in sodium and low in potassium. And one of the disadvantages of sodium is that it puts a lot of stress on the kidneys because it promotes fluid retention.

In other words, the high presence of Sodium causes the kidneys to work harder in other to eliminate excess water.

While potassium, which is contained in coconut, acts as a diuretic; helping the kidneys flush out water.

It is important to note that a single cup of coconut water can provide enough potassium to keep the kidneys in good health, as its diuretic effect is beneficial in preventing kidney stones.

Also, the arginine in coconut water increases blood circulation to all organs including kidneys.

4. Coconut water helps reduce stress and muscle tension

With most of our diets wanting in critical minerals, stress management is gradually becoming a major challenge.

However, with coconut water, stress can be managed to a large extent because some of the electrolytes found in coconut water, specifically calcium and magnesium, may help with stress and muscle tension.

This is why some people claim that the relaxing effect of coconut water is synonymous to that of a massage.

5. It is a rich source of several nutrients

Coconut water contains several nutrients that are beneficial to the overall health of the body. And they include:

Carbs: 9 grams.

Fiber: 3 grams.

Protein: 2 grams.

Vitamin C: 10% of the RDI.

Magnesium: 15% of the RDI.

Manganese: 17% of the RDI.

Potassium: 17% of the RDI.

Sodium: 11% of the RDI.