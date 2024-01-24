Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

The highly contagious disease was has been recorded in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and has since been reported in Kenya.

Characterized by the telltale redness of the eye, this condition, formally known as conjunctivitis, has caused panic.

In this article, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment of the red eye disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Causes of the Red Eye disease

Conjunctivitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, and allergens.

Bacterial infections, notably strains of bacteria such as Staphylococcus or Streptococcus, also contribute to the initiation of conjunctivitis. Additionally, irritants like smoke, dust, or chemicals can trigger the inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear layer covering the white part of the eye.

Symptoms of the red eye disease

Identifying the red eye disease hinges on recognizing its distinctive symptoms. The most apparent sign is, unsurprisingly, the redness of the eye due to blood vessels becoming dilated and inflamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redeyes Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the obvious discoloration, individuals may experience itching, a gritty sensation, excessive tearing, and pain.

The eyes may discharge a watery or mucous-like substance, leading to the formation of crusts, particularly after sleep. Sensitivity to light can also accompany the condition, intensifying the discomfort.

Occasionally, some patients may experience blurred vision, headaches, and a running nose.

Treatment and prevention of Red Eye disease:

ADVERTISEMENT

Red eye has no specific treatment as it usually disappears one to two weeks after the patient has been infected.

However, preventive measures can be adopted to prevent the spread and escalation of the disease.

Below are the measures to prevent red eye disease: