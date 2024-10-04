Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

If you’re looking for a drink that can improve your health and is also good for your taste buds, try carrot juice. It is easy to prepare. All you need to do is:

Get a sufficient quantity of carrots

Wash them properly with clean water

Blend them together and sieve out the pulp

Or if you have a juicer, even better. It’s best to make the juice yourself in your kitchen if you can. However, there are a variety of options from brands at the supermarket if you want a quick fix. These are some of the changes you will notice when you start drinking carrot juice regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower cold and flu cases

Benefits of carrot juice Pulse Live Kenya

If you typically fall sick during the rainy season or easily catch a cold or the flu, then drinking carrot juice means fewer visits to the doctor or pharmacist. The concentration of vitamin C in it will help to boost your immune system and keep your body strong enough to fight minor colds and infections.

Brighter eyesight

With the amount of vitamin A present in it, you’ll notice a difference in your eyesight if you consistently drink carrot juice. This is a major benefit if your job requires you to stare at screens all day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearer skin

Sunburn is a major problem, especially if you have to commute daily to work. But with carrot juice, that is no longer a challenge. It is packed with antioxidants that can help to protect your skin from UV rays and damage from free radicals. The nutrients in this healthy drink will make your skin glow from within.

ALSO READ: How to make carrot and ginger shots for glowing skin

Improved bowel movement

A good way to keep your body hydrated is to drink water, experts say. And proper hydration is needed to avoid constipation. But drinking carrot juice instead of just water can also give your body the hydration it needs to keep your bowel movement healthy. There are 7.4 ounces of water in one cup of carrot juice with 8 ounces. There is also sodium in that cup of juice which is a vital electrolyte that helps your body to adequately absorb the hydration.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the ideal amount of carrot juice to drink daily?

Moderation is still key, though. You are at risk of carotenemia if you drink too much carrot juice. Carotenemia causes your skin to have a yellowish tint as a result of too much beta-carotene in the blood. Only drink 4 ounces of carrot juice or no more than half a glass a day to avoid the risk of consuming too much vitamin A or beta-carotene.