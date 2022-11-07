Palestinian/American supermodel, Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, per research by famous cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva.
Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, a scientific study reveals
Mirror, mirror on the wall who’s the fairest of them all? Science might have an answer to that.
De Silva used what is known as the Golden Ratio principle to create his ranking of the top 10 women. Famous artists like Leonardo Da Vinci used this "divine ratio," which was first posited in Ancient Greece, to produce flawless works of art during the Renaissance.
This method measures a woman’s face based on proportion, width, and distance between the eyes, ears, mouth and so on.
De Silva made a list of the most beautiful women in the world based on a calculated measurement of the size and position of the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, and jaw to arrive at this "golden number" of beauty. With a score of 94.35% symmetry, Bella Hadid came out on top among all the data gathered. Her chin received a rating of 99.7%, which is almost perfect.
With a rating of 92.44%, Beyonce came in a very strong second,
followed by Ariana Grande (91.81%),
Taylor Swift (91.64%),
Scarlett Johansson (90.91%),
and Cara Delevingne (89.99%).
