When it comes to darker skin tones, so many lipstick colours may seem a bit daunting. Even a colour as seemingly innocuous as pink can be be tricky for women of colour. Who doesn't like pink? It's pretty feminine and can go with pretty much any outfit depending on the shade. Pink lips are a classic and can add a certain youthful exuberance to any makeup look as long as you get it right.

If you end up going for the wrong shade, you can end looking pale, ashy and just washed out in general. Too dark and it can darken your whole look and too bright and you can end up looking cheap.

According to Sleek's Makeup Artist Olivia Brown in an interview with So Feminine, "Dark skin tones look great in darker pinks or any pink shade with purple undertone. Due to the warm yellow undertones of dark skin, pinkish-reds are not advisable as it will make the skin look pale. A hot pink lipstick works amazing on dark skin, and it makes for a bold statement look."

Women with deep skin tones look absolutely radiant in bright colors, so don’t shy away from going bold with your lip colour. If you’re looking for a showstopper, choose a bright pink with magenta or fuchsia undertones. Make sure you go for a pink lipstick that has buildable coverage, so you can choose whether you want a subtle sheen or to go full on with bold colour.

Here are 3 vital steps to nailing your perfect pout.

1. Conceal

Make sure you apply concealer to your lips to stop your natural lip colour showing through and preventing the true pigment of the shade to shine. This is especially important if your lips are different colours. Use a brush to conceal and prime your pout before putting on the pink.

2. Apply

As a rule and to ensure you get the colour to come out properly, make sure you apply two layers. After applying the first layer, blot your lips with tissue or blotting paper before putting the second layer. This ensures your lip colour is more long-wearing,

3. Don't forget the eyes

To make your lip colour pop, you have to consider the rest of your eye look and tone it down so the lips are the focal point.

To get the lowdown on the best pink lipsticks for back women that are available in Nigeria, check out Dimma's video below!