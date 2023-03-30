ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr is the Sub-Saharan spokesperson for international makeup brand, Maybelline

Temi Iwalaiye

Major bag alert! Ayra Starr just got a major endorsement.

Ayra Starr is spokesperson for Maybelline New York [instagram/ayrastarr]
"Ayra is an international music artist with hits all across the world, has amazing style, and is THE Nigerian it girl!" Their official Instagram posted.

Ayra Starr (government name: Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) is a 20-year-old musician signed to Mavin records with songs like ‘Rush’ and ‘Fashion Killer’ as her hits songs.

Maybelline has been looking for a spokesperson and collaborations in Africa for a while and Ayra is the perfect fit in today’s digital age because of how relatable she is with Africa’s younger generation. The brand also has American supermodel, Gigi Hadid as its spokesperson.

Having a deal and contract with such an international brand is so important and cements Ayra's international appeal. You will recall that last year, Tiwa Savage had a contract with MAC cosmetics.

So, congratulations sabi girl.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

