Alcoholic bitters: a cure for erectile dysfunction, low sex drive or a deadly drink?

Temi Iwalaiye

Alcoholic bitters are marketed as a cure for different ailments, but they are most popular as an aphrodisiac to increase male sex drive.

Alcoholic bitters like Alomo Bitters, Odogwu Bitters, Oga Nla, Kerewa, Mokole, Ogidiga, Erujeje, Baby Oku, Burantashi, Long Journey, Commando, Goko Cleanser, Ruzu, Orijin, Action, Kalahari, and Man-Power are popular in the market.

in Nigeria, the average price for these drinks is between ₦200 and ₦300. In 2018, the total units of Alomo Bitters sold in Nigeria alone amounted to over $13 million. However, Alomo Bitters is no longer available in the Nigerian market as others like Blackwood, Orijin, and Odogwu bitters have taken over.

There is a large market for these bitters. Study suggests 57.4% of Nigerian males aged 35 to 70 seek medical attention for erectile dysfunction. By 2024, the $4.82 billion global market for erectile dysfunction medications is projected to generate over $7 billion in revenue.

Yes, indeed, research has shown they increase sex drive. A study published in F1000 research on male Wistar rats found that alcoholic bitters, including distilled water, ethanol, Alomo, Striker, and Orijin improved testicular function.

The rats were treated with different concentrations of bitters for 28 days, and their serum was used to determine sex hormones. The study suggests that alcoholic bitters may enhance testicular function, antioxidant enzymes, and reproductive hormone release.

One must be careful when using these alcoholic bitters since they function as medicine without a prescription.

Alcoholic bitters, particularly those made with methanol can be harmful and even fatal when abused.

Excessive consumption can cause severe intoxication, temporary mental imbalance, and confusion, leading to addiction and persistent abuse.

Dependence on alcoholic bitters can result in loss of appetite, weight loss, malnutrition, reduced immunity, and susceptibility to infections, liver cirrhosis, and metabolic diseases.

Methanol-produced bitters can cause toxicity, neurological illness, and even death.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

