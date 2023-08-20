ADVERTISEMENT
A day in the life of a female anopheles mosquito

Temi Iwalaiye

My name is Zera, a female anopheles mosquito and this is a day in my life.

A day in the life of a female mosquito [latestly]
When I’m around, they enjoy the music I bring; they’re always clapping and shaking their heads for me. It’s not easy being a fabulous performer like me. I know their dance is to kill me, but I am too fast. 'Zzzzz zzzz’ is the sound of my beautiful soundtrack. Sometimes I come close to their ears so they can hear me properly.

I don’t need a male; that’s one thing you should know about me. I can’t do fine without a male; I can even get pregnant without him. Yet, I am responsible for my species and carrying out our God-given assignment.

I live the soft, baby girl lifestyle. I mostly work at night, and I love swampy places. I spend all my days relaxing and chilling. When the sun goes down, I look for humans and animals to feed on.

I stay away from those with mosquitos nets, insecticides and those lotion repellents.

Malaria is often transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito [Aljazeera]
You can also call me the original vampire because I need blood to survive. I’m not sorry about that. That’s how I was created, and that's how I create. When humans kill animals and eat them, it’s okay, but when I do the same to these humans, am I the bad guy? So I shouldn’t live, so humans can? That’s hardly fair.

The sad thing about all of this is that I don’t even have a long life. I drink blood, and the blood turns into children. I lay them in water bodies, but after 18 weeks, I die.

