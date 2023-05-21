The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your skin can be your best accessory or worst enemy in the Nigerian heat.

A healthy diet could make your skin glow.
A healthy diet could make your skin glow.

The sun's rays can be harsh and unforgiving but here are tips to maintain healthy skin that will leave you with a natural glow that rivals the sunset:

Make sure to drink plenty of water
Make sure to drink plenty of water Pulse
First things first, hydration is key! When the temperature rises, our bodies tend to lose more moisture through sweat, leading to dehydrated skin.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within.

Opt for refreshing fruits like watermelon and cucumbers that have high water content to double up on hydration.

The Nigerian sun can be relentless, so protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF every day, even on cloudy days. Don't forget to reapply every two hours, especially if you're spending time outdoors.

Additionally, wear protective clothing like hats, sunglasses, and lightweight, long-sleeved clothing to shield your skin from direct sunlight.

Look for products with hydrating ingredients
Look for products with hydrating ingredients Pulse

Sweating can clog pores and lead to breakouts, so it's essential to cleanse your skin regularly. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, excess oil, and sweat.

After cleansing, follow up with a lightweight moisturiser to lock in hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.

Look for products with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid.

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your skin to breathe and absorb skincare products more effectively.

However, be cautious not to overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can strip away the skin's natural oils and cause irritation.

Opt for a gentle exfoliator once or twice a week to maintain a healthy skin barrier.

Foods like oranges can work wonders for your skin's health
Foods like oranges can work wonders for your skin's health Pulse Live Kenya

What you put into your body reflects on your skin. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet, as they are rich in antioxidants that help combat free radicals and promote healthy skin.

Foods like oranges, tomatoes, spinach, and fish that are packed with vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids can work wonders for your skin's health.

Hot weather can leave your skin feeling dry and irritated. Combat this by using a refreshing facial mist throughout the day to keep your skin cool and hydrated.

Look for mists infused with soothing ingredients like rose water or cucumber extract.

You can also carry a small bottle of mist with you for a quick spritz whenever you need a pick-me-up.

Never underestimate the power of a good night's sleep! During sleep, your skin repairs and rejuvenates itself. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to give your skin ample time to recover from the day's environmental stressors.

Invest in a silk or satin pillowcase to minimise friction and keep your skin looking fresh and wrinkle-free.

Yes, sleep
Yes, sleep Skimping on sleep is connected to all kinds of poor health outcomes that can shorten your lifespan, including obesity and high blood pressure, decreased immune function, and heart disease. Not getting enough sleep can also change the way your metabolism works, impacting key hunger hormones in the brain. This results in a desire to eat more, and specifically, more junk foods. That's why longevity experts stress the importance of getting a good night's rest as often as possible. Business Insider USA

As you embark on your journey to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather, remember that consistency is key. By following these seven tips, you can protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays, keep it hydrated and nourished, and maintain a radiant complexion throughout the year.

Embrace the beauty of your skin and let it shine with confidence. With a little care and attention, you can glow from within and show the world the best version of yourself.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

