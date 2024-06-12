ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Being attractive can bring many positive experiences, but it also comes with its own set of challenges and downsides.

Negative things that keep happening to you because you are attractive
Negative things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

Here are some negative things that you might experience frequently due to your attractiveness:

Recommended articles

Attractive people often receive more attention than they desire, which can be overwhelming and uncomfortable. This attention can come from strangers, acquaintances, or even friends, and can sometimes cross boundaries.

Strangers may approach you frequently, making you feel unsafe or uncomfortable. Being the target of catcalling or inappropriate remarks in public.

ADVERTISEMENT
Catcall
Catcall Catcall Pulse Ghana

People often make assumptions about attractive individuals, believing that they must be arrogant, shallow, or unapproachable. These stereotypes can lead to unfair judgments and misunderstandings.

People assume you are not approachable or friendly. You may also experience jealousy or resentment from others based on your looks alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attractiveness can sometimes attract people who are more interested in your looks than your personality or character. This can lead to shallow or insincere relationships.

People want to date you primarily because of your appearance. There is difficulty in finding partners who appreciate you for who you truly are.

Being attractive can lead to jealousy and envy from others, which can manifest in various negative ways. This can affect your personal and professional relationships.

Friends or acquaintances become distant or hostile due to their insecurities. You are sometimes excluded from social activities or groups because others feel threatened by your looks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Envy and Jealousy
Envy and Jealousy Envy and Jealousy Pulse Ghana

Attractive individuals are often objectified, meaning they are treated more like a possession or status symbol than a person with feelings and depth.

This objectification can be dehumanizing and frustrating. People focus solely on your physical appearance during conversations. you may even experience inappropriate or invasive comments about your body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, attractive individuals are not taken seriously, especially in professional or academic settings. People might underestimate their intelligence or capabilities based on their looks.

Colleagues or supervisors will doubt your skills and competence. You'll find yourself working harder to prove yourself in professional environments and your opinions brushed aside.

Attractive people can face unrealistic expectations from others, who might assume that their lives are perfect or problem-free. This can lead to a lack of empathy and support when they face challenges.

People will downplay your struggles because they assume your attractiveness makes life easier. Even your hard work and accomplishments will be overshadowed by your looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While being attractive can open doors and provide certain advantages, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Unwanted attention, superficial relationships, and societal pressures are just a few of the negative experiences that attractive individuals might face.

Recognizing these challenges is important for fostering empathy and understanding for those who deal with the less glamorous side of being attractive.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Try these DIY face toners [Glam]

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

Infertility in men

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

Woman suffering from abdominal pain [Image Credit: Sora Shimazaki]

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Rihanna

Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair