7 causes and prevention of cancer

Cancer is a blanket term for a group of diseases that affects the body. It occurs when abnormal or tumour cells grow outside their usual domain into other organs.

Cancer is the leading cause of death globally. About 10 million people die from cancer every year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these are the most popular cases of cancer; breast cancer (2.26 million cases); lung cancer (2.21 million cases); colon and rectum cancer (1.93 million cases); prostate cancer (1.41 million cases); skin cancer (non-melanoma) (1.20 million cases); and stomach cancer (1.09 million cases).

Causes of cancer

Although genetics play a huge role in getting cancer, WHO reports these as the causes of cancer;

Ultraviolet and ionizing radiation Asbestos found in walls, tiles and ceilings Tobacco smoke Aflatoxin (a food contaminant) Arsenic (a water contaminant) Infections from viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

13% of cancers are caused by virus-like Helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and Epstein-Barr virus.

7. Lifestyle factors like excessive tobacco and alcohol and air pollution can lead to cancer.

How to prevent cancer