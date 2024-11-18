ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 health benefits of crying you did not know

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Crying is often misunderstood as a sign of weakness or vulnerability, particularly in cultures where emotional restraint is highly valued.

6 healthy benefits of crying for your mental and physical health
6 healthy benefits of crying for your mental and physical health

In reality, crying is a perfectly normal and significant response to strong emotions, and it has a range of positive effects on both physical and emotional well-being. Far from being something to avoid, crying is actually a very effective technique for supporting overall wellbeing, stress relief, and emotional regulation.

Recommended articles

Here are six compelling reasons why crying can be beneficial:

One of the immediate benefits of crying is the emotional release it provides. When we experience overwhelming emotions, such as sadness, frustration, or even joy, crying acts as an emotional pressure valve, helping to release pent-up feelings. Without this release, those emotions can build up and lead to emotional burnout, irritability, or even physical tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

By allowing yourself to cry, you create space to process these emotions and release the stress associated with them.

Emotional Release and Stress Relief
Emotional Release and Stress Relief Pulse Ghana

This is particularly important when dealing with life's challenges—whether it's work pressure, relationship struggles, or personal loss. Once the tears have flowed, many people report feeling lighter, more grounded, and better able to move forward.

Crying activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body after a stress response and helps restore balance. It’s nature’s way of helping you "reset."

ADVERTISEMENT

Believe it or not, crying can actually improve your mood. This is because emotional tears trigger the release of endorphins and oxytocin—the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals. These hormones are associated with feelings of pleasure, happiness, and emotional comfort.

Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers, helping to reduce the physical discomfort that may accompany intense emotions.

Mood Improvement and the Release of Feel-Good Hormones
Mood Improvement and the Release of Feel-Good Hormones Pulse Ghana

Oxytocin, often referred to as the "cuddle hormone," promotes feelings of love and social bonding, which can be soothing during times of emotional distress.

After a good cry, many people feel a sense of catharsis or relief, as though they've experienced an emotional cleansing. This boost in mood can make it easier to face whatever challenges lie ahead with a clearer mind and a more balanced outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grief is one of the most profound emotional experiences a person can go through, and crying is an essential part of this process. Whether it’s the death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or the loss of an opportunity, crying allows us to honour our grief and process the emotions that come with it.

While the pain of loss may never completely disappear, crying provides a safe space to express those painful feelings and move through the grieving process.

Helping You Process and Heal from Grief
Helping You Process and Heal from Grief Pulse Ghana

Suppressing tears can result in unresolved emotions that hinder healing, whereas allowing yourself to cry can bring a sense of emotional relief and closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crying during grief is not just an emotional release; it’s part of the body’s way of processing trauma. Emotional tears contain stress hormones like cortisol, which the body flushes out when you cry, helping to lower emotional tension and promote healing.

Emotions often manifest physically. Stress, anxiety, and sadness can lead to tight muscles, headaches, or an upset stomach. This physical tension can exacerbate emotional pain, creating a vicious cycle. Crying helps to break this cycle by physically releasing the built-up tension.

As you cry, your body relaxes. Your heart rate slows, and your muscles loosen, which can provide a soothing effect. For many people, a good cry leads to a sense of physical relief, allowing the body to reset and recover from emotional overload.

Relieving Physical Tension and Improving Relaxation
Relieving Physical Tension and Improving Relaxation Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional tears, unlike reflex tears (those triggered by irritants like onions), contain higher levels of stress-related hormones like cortisol. By crying, you're not just releasing emotions but physically relieving the tension caused by stress, anxiety, or sadness.

Crying is a natural emotional response, and when it happens, it’s often a signal that we need to pay attention to our feelings. By allowing ourselves to cry and fully feel our emotions, we can build emotional resilience—the ability to cope with difficult situations, manage stress, and bounce back from adversity.

Over time, crying helps us develop better coping mechanisms for handling future challenges. It's a form of emotional self-regulation that allows us to process difficult emotions in healthy ways.

Building emotional resilience
Building emotional resilience Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than bottling things up or suppressing our feelings, crying teaches us to accept and work through them, ultimately strengthening our emotional toolkit.

Long-term benefits: Frequent emotional expression through crying builds emotional intelligence (EQ), helping individuals become more in touch with their feelings and more adept at managing future emotional challenges.

Although crying can feel deeply personal, it also has the power to bring people together. When you cry in front of others—whether it’s a friend, family member, or therapist—it can foster connection and empathy. Crying signals vulnerability, and when others witness this, it often prompts a compassionate response.

In relationships, crying can promote emotional bonding and mutual support. People are generally more inclined to offer care and understanding when they see that someone is in emotional pain.

ADVERTISEMENT
Empathy
Empathy Pulse Ghana

This can strengthen relationships, deepen trust, and encourage others to open up about their own feelings.

Crying in front of others not only provides emotional support, but it also helps reduce the isolation that often accompanies mental health struggles. It reminds us that we’re not alone, that it’s okay to be vulnerable, and that reaching out for help is both natural and necessary.

While it’s often seen as a weakness in some cultures, crying is actually a healthy, natural, and powerful tool for emotional well-being. Whether it’s the release of stress, the improvement of mood, the processing of grief, or the strengthening of relationships, crying plays a critical role in maintaining both mental and physical health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time you feel the urge to cry, remember that it’s not a sign of weakness. It’s a vital and healing response, one that helps you release tension, process emotions, and build resilience. Embrace the power of tears—they may be just the release your mind and body need to heal and grow.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

7 signs a house might be haunted

7 signs a house might be haunted

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

5 things to know before you try ice baths

5 things to know before you try ice baths

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

5 countries that do not have airports

5 countries that do not have airports

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

6 health benefits of crying you did not know

6 health benefits of crying you did not know

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

7 Habits of women who are never broke

7 Habits of women who are never broke

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What causes feet swelling in pregnant women? [careplusfoot]

Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

How to tell if a condom is broken or expired before using it [lovemattersindia]

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How to straighten natural hair [youtube/shellytalks]

Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

6 healthy benefits of crying for your mental and physical health

6 health benefits of crying you did not know