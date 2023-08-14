ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

These yoga positions will relieve you of menstrual cramps

Samiah Ogunlowo

Every month, millions of women face the discomfort and pain of menstrual cramps.

Harness the power of gentle movements, stretches, and breathwork to alleviate pain [iStock]
Harness the power of gentle movements, stretches, and breathwork to alleviate pain [iStock]

Recommended articles

By incorporating some yoga poses into your routine, you can find a more soothing approach to managing period cramps.

Here are five yoga positions that can be your allies during this challenging time;

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin by kneeling on the floor, bringing your big toes together and sitting on your heels. As you exhale, gently lower your torso down, extending your arms in front of you. Rest your forehead on the mat or a cushion if needed.

Child pose yoga (pinterest)
Child pose yoga (pinterest) Pulse Nigeria

This gentle stretch helps to relax the lower back muscles and ease tension in the pelvic area.

Lie on your back with your arms extended out to your sides, forming a T-shape. Bend your right knee and gently guide it across your body towards the left side, allowing it to rest on the floor. Turn your head to the right, gazing in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT
Supine twist [Paavaniayurveda]
Supine twist [Paavaniayurveda] Pulse Nigeria

This twist helps to relieve tension in the lower abdomen and stimulates digestion, promoting comfort during your menstrual cycle.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart. As you exhale, press your feet into the floor, lifting your hips towards the ceiling. Interlace your fingers under your body and gently roll your shoulders under, creating a bridge-like shape with your body.

Bridge pose [snl24]
Bridge pose [snl24] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This pose stretches the lower back and opens up the pelvic area, offering relief from cramps.

Start on your hands and knees, aligning your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your tailbone and gazing up for the "cow" position. Exhale and round your back, tucking your chin to your chest for the "cat" position.

Cat-cow pose [TheGreenmaven]
Cat-cow pose [TheGreenmaven] Pulse Nigeria

This rhythmic movement gently massages the pelvic area, enhancing blood circulation and soothing cramps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to drop towards the floor. Hold your feet and gently flap your knees up and down, resembling a butterfly's wings.

Butterfly pose [Pexels]
Butterfly pose [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

This pose stretches the inner thighs, hips, and groin, easing tension in the pelvic region.

Period cramps need not be an inevitable source of discomfort every month. By incorporating these yoga poses into your routine, you can harness the power of gentle movements, stretches, and breathwork to alleviate pain and promote relaxation during your menstrual cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that everyone's body is unique, so listen to your body and adjust the poses to your comfort level.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These yoga positions will relieve you of menstrual cramps

These yoga positions will relieve you of menstrual cramps

The best 5 African countries Nigerians should consider relocating to

The best 5 African countries Nigerians should consider relocating to

Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party

Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

5 outstanding Nigerian artists and their most famous artworks

The baldest countries in the world 2023

The baldest countries in the world 2023

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Giving Idan vibes: Enjoy this new Cold Stone Idan deals

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Vincent van Gogh: The story of the troubled artist who cut off his own ear

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba culture

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to get rid of a smelly vagina [Aninjustice]

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Is cucumber a safe sex toy [Sheknows]

Should ladies use cucumber as a dildo?

How to avoid gaining weight in your relationship [Shuttershock]

Your stable relationship, marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things