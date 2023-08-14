These yoga positions will relieve you of menstrual cramps

By incorporating some yoga poses into your routine, you can find a more soothing approach to managing period cramps.

Here are five yoga positions that can be your allies during this challenging time;

1. Child's pose (balasana)

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin by kneeling on the floor, bringing your big toes together and sitting on your heels. As you exhale, gently lower your torso down, extending your arms in front of you. Rest your forehead on the mat or a cushion if needed.

Pulse Nigeria

This gentle stretch helps to relax the lower back muscles and ease tension in the pelvic area.

2. Supine twist (supta matsyendrasana)

Lie on your back with your arms extended out to your sides, forming a T-shape. Bend your right knee and gently guide it across your body towards the left side, allowing it to rest on the floor. Turn your head to the right, gazing in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This twist helps to relieve tension in the lower abdomen and stimulates digestion, promoting comfort during your menstrual cycle.

3. Bridge pose (setu bandhasana)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart. As you exhale, press your feet into the floor, lifting your hips towards the ceiling. Interlace your fingers under your body and gently roll your shoulders under, creating a bridge-like shape with your body.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This pose stretches the lower back and opens up the pelvic area, offering relief from cramps.

4. Cat-cow pose (marjaryasana-bitilasana)

Start on your hands and knees, aligning your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your tailbone and gazing up for the "cow" position. Exhale and round your back, tucking your chin to your chest for the "cat" position.

Pulse Nigeria

This rhythmic movement gently massages the pelvic area, enhancing blood circulation and soothing cramps.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Butterfly pose (baddha konasana)

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to drop towards the floor. Hold your feet and gently flap your knees up and down, resembling a butterfly's wings.

Pulse Nigeria

This pose stretches the inner thighs, hips, and groin, easing tension in the pelvic region.

Period cramps need not be an inevitable source of discomfort every month. By incorporating these yoga poses into your routine, you can harness the power of gentle movements, stretches, and breathwork to alleviate pain and promote relaxation during your menstrual cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT