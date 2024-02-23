ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin

Samiah Ogunlowo

Experiment with these five ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin and enjoy the nourishing and rejuvenating benefits it has to offer.

Incorporate coconut oil into your skincare routine today!
Incorporate coconut oil into your skincare routine today! [Versed]

Its natural moisturising properties make it an excellent choice for nourishing and hydrating the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and radiant.

This article explores five effective ways to incorporate coconut oil into your skincare routine to achieve that coveted glowy complexion.

From cleansing to moisturising, coconut oil can work wonders for your skin when used correctly.

Coconut oil serves as a gentle and effective makeup remover, effortlessly breaking down stubborn makeup while nourishing the skin. Simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to a cotton pad or your fingertips and gently massage it onto your face in circular motions. Then, use a damp cloth or cotton pad to wipe away the makeup, leaving your skin clean and moisturised.

Coconut oil can also be used as a natural facial cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin. Massage a small amount of coconut oil onto your face using gentle upward motions, focusing on areas with makeup or excess oil buildup. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat your skin dry with a clean towel. The coconut oil will help to cleanse your pores and leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for all skin types, thanks to its lightweight texture and ability to penetrate deeply into the skin. After cleansing, apply a small amount of coconut oil to your face and neck, massaging it in gently until fully absorbed. Coconut oil helps to lock in moisture, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated throughout the day. For best results, use coconut oil as a moisturiser twice daily, morning and night.

Create a luxurious body scrub using coconut oil and natural exfoliants like sugar or sea salt to slough away dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin. Mix equal parts coconut oil and exfoliant in a bowl until well combined, then apply the mixture to damp skin and massage it in using circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with warm water to reveal glowing, radiant skin. You can customise your body scrub with additional ingredients like essential oils for added fragrance and benefits.

You can customise your body scrub with additional ingredients [Shutterstock]
You can customise your body scrub with additional ingredients [Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria
Coconut oil makes an excellent natural lip balm to soothe and hydrate dry, chapped lips. Simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to your lips throughout the day as needed to keep them moisturised and protected. The nourishing properties of coconut oil will help to repair and replenish your lips, leaving them soft, smooth, and kissable.

Incorporating coconut oil into your skincare routine can provide a multitude of benefits for your skin, from makeup removal to hydration and exfoliation. Whether you're looking to cleanse, moisturise, or exfoliate, coconut oil offers a natural and effective solution for achieving that coveted glowy complexion.

Experiment with these five ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin and enjoy the nourishing and rejuvenating benefits it has to offer.

