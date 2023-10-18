5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Menopause is a woman's natural fall in oestrogen levels as she enters her 40s or 50s, which occurs after 12 consecutive months without seeing her menstrual period.

Perimenopause can be hard but after that comes the enjoyment. What are some of the amazing benefits of menopause?

1. No more periods

No more periods! I don’t know about you, but that sounds like good news to me. Most women experience anaemia during their period due to losing so much blood. Anaemia can make women feel weak and fatigued. With menopause, periods are over for good and this may cause them to gain the energy they lost during heavy periods.

2. No more fear of pregnancy

You can have as much sex as you want without getting pregnant. A major advantage of menopause is that it allows women to enjoy sexual activity without worrying about getting pregnant. Before ceasing to take birth control, it's crucial to be sure you have experienced menopause, which is defined as 12 consecutive months without menstruation.

3. No more fibroids

Female hormones cause the growth of uterine fibroids, which are noncancerous growths that can range in size from tiny to large and often cause pain, heavy bleeding, and pressure in the bladder. They can become so painful that they have to be removed by surgery, which can cause infertility. The good news is that fibroids shrink after menopause!

4. No more premenstrual symptoms

Nine out of ten women have premenstrual symptoms (PMS), which include irritability, stomach pain, exhaustion, changes in appetite, depression, anxiety, bloating, and breast tenderness. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a condition that some women have that causes incapacitating symptoms. PMS typically goes away once menopause is finished as the body adjusts and hormone levels level out.

5. No more menstrual headaches and migraines