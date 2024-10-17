ADVERTISEMENT
5 types of albinos and how they look

Temi Iwalaiye

Not every person with albinism is the same, even though they may look alike.

Types of albinos
Albinism is a genetic condition that affects melanin production, the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye colour.

It affects people of all races and ethnicities, with oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) affecting 1 in 20,000 people globally and ocular albinism (OA) affecting at least 1 in 60,000 men.

The most common kind of albinism is oculocutaneous albinism (OCA). It affects the skin, hair, and eyes.

People with OCA typically have blue to brown eyes, light skin and hair, and eye issues include light sensitivity and diminished sharpness.

There are subtypes of OCA based on the genes:

OCA1A: No melanin production results in white hair, pale skin, and light eyes.

Person with OCA1 [Gettyimages]
Person with OCA1 [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
ALSO READ: 7 common myths about people living with albinism

OCA1B: Light blonde hair, slightly darker skin.

OCA2: More common in African and Native American populations, produces some melanin, and results in light skin and hair.

OCA 2 and OCA 3 are found among Africans [Pinterest]
OCA 2 and OCA 3 are found among Africans [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

OCA3: Also more common in African populations, results in reddish-brown skin and hair.

OCA4: Less common, similar to OCA2, found mostly in Asians.

Child with ocular albinism [pinterest]
Child with ocular albinism [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 7 daily challenges people living with albinism in Nigeria face

In contrast to OCA, ocular albinism mostly affects the eyes, leaving the skin and hair with normal pigmentation.

The absence of melanin in the retina causes vision deficits, yet skin and hair colour stay normal.

Person with HPS (Positiveexposure)
Person with HPS (Positiveexposure) Pulse Nigeria

HPS is an uncommon kind of albinism that results in lung illness, bleeding, and pigmentation issues.

It is common among certain races, like the Puerto Ricans, and can result in problems like intestinal or lung problems or bleeding easily.

Person with Chediak-Higashi Syndrome (CHS) [medlineplus]
Person with Chediak-Higashi Syndrome (CHS) [medlineplus] Pulse Nigeria

Chediak-Higashi Syndrome (CHS) is a rare form of albinism that affects the immune system, skin colour and vision.

It results in light skin and blonde hair and causes recurrent infections due to a malfunctioning immune system.

Person with Griscelli syndrome [springerlink]
Person with Griscelli syndrome [springerlink] Pulse Nigeria

Griscelli Syndrome is a rare condition involving albinism, causing silvery-grey hair and lighter skin. It can potentially impact the immune and nervous systems.

Many people living with albinism are unfairly treated and stigmatised.

Although they face some challenges, people with albinism can have fulfilling lives if they get the right medical attention and sun protection because of the sensitivity of their skin.

