ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 signs of high fertility in women

Samiah Ogunlowo

Understanding the physical signs of high fertility can empower women to make informed decisions about family planning and reproductive health.

Fertility varies among individuals [Happy Mom]
Fertility varies among individuals [Happy Mom]

Recommended articles

For women, understanding their fertility is not only important for family planning but also for overall health.

While fertility varies among individuals, certain physical signs can indicate high fertility in women.

This article explores five such physical signs of high fertility in women;

ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring cervical mucus is a natural way to gauge fertility. Women typically experience changes in cervical mucus throughout their menstrual cycle. Around ovulation, mucus becomes clear, slippery, and stretchy, resembling the consistency of egg whites. This fertile mucus facilitates sperm movement, creating a hospitable environment for fertilisation.

Tracking your basal body temperature (BBT) can reveal important insights about your menstrual cycle and fertility. After ovulation, a woman's BBT increases due to the hormone progesterone. Sustained elevated BBT for at least 10-16 days can indicate successful ovulation and potentially high fertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some women, ovulation is accompanied by a sensation known as mittelschmerz, which is localised lower abdominal pain or twinges on one side. While not all women experience this, its occurrence can be a sign that an egg has been released and that the fertile window is open.;

A heightened sexual desire can be a physical indicator of high fertility. Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can lead to increased libido, particularly around ovulation. This surge in desire serves a biological purpose: to encourage sexual activity when the chances of conception are at their peak.

During the fertile window, some women notice changes in their breasts and nipples. Breasts may become fuller, and nipples may become more sensitive. These physical alterations are linked to hormonal fluctuations in preparation for potential pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Breasts become fuller during ovulation [Health]
Breasts become fuller during ovulation [Health] Pulse Nigeria

Understanding the physical signs of high fertility can empower women to make informed decisions about family planning and reproductive health.

It's essential to remember that fertility is a dynamic, individualised aspect of a woman's life.

While these signs can provide valuable insights, they are not foolproof. If you're actively trying to conceive or have concerns about your fertility, consulting with a healthcare provider or a fertility specialist is a prudent step.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 signs of high fertility in women

5 signs of high fertility in women

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Nigeria

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Nigeria

Banke Kuku's latest collection features stunning evening gowns and ready-to-wear outfits

Banke Kuku's latest collection features stunning evening gowns and ready-to-wear outfits

Style Today Magazine welcomes Tonye Hart as new Style Editor

Style Today Magazine welcomes Tonye Hart as new Style Editor

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more

Why you need to walk after eating every meal

Why you need to walk after eating every meal

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

Is she micro-cheating on you? Here are the signs to look out for

Is she micro-cheating on you? Here are the signs to look out for

Spicing Up the Capital: Knorr Jollof Fest thrills Abuja

Spicing Up the Capital: Knorr Jollof Fest thrills Abuja

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Narciso Rodrigez celebrates femininity, fragrance ‘All of Me’ perfume launch

Narciso Rodrigez celebrates femininity, fragrance ‘All of Me’ perfume launch

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sperms

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Sleeping naked

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

The right time to drink water [Everydayhealth]

Did you know there is a right time to drink water?