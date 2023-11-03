5 signs of high fertility in women

For women, understanding their fertility is not only important for family planning but also for overall health.

While fertility varies among individuals, certain physical signs can indicate high fertility in women.

This article explores five such physical signs of high fertility in women;

1. Cervical mucus changes

Monitoring cervical mucus is a natural way to gauge fertility. Women typically experience changes in cervical mucus throughout their menstrual cycle. Around ovulation, mucus becomes clear, slippery, and stretchy, resembling the consistency of egg whites. This fertile mucus facilitates sperm movement, creating a hospitable environment for fertilisation.

2. Basal body temperature (BBT) increase

Tracking your basal body temperature (BBT) can reveal important insights about your menstrual cycle and fertility. After ovulation, a woman's BBT increases due to the hormone progesterone. Sustained elevated BBT for at least 10-16 days can indicate successful ovulation and potentially high fertility.

3. Ovulation pain or mittelschmerz

For some women, ovulation is accompanied by a sensation known as mittelschmerz, which is localised lower abdominal pain or twinges on one side. While not all women experience this, its occurrence can be a sign that an egg has been released and that the fertile window is open.;

4. Increased libido

A heightened sexual desire can be a physical indicator of high fertility. Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can lead to increased libido, particularly around ovulation. This surge in desire serves a biological purpose: to encourage sexual activity when the chances of conception are at their peak.

5. Breasts and nipple changes

During the fertile window, some women notice changes in their breasts and nipples. Breasts may become fuller, and nipples may become more sensitive. These physical alterations are linked to hormonal fluctuations in preparation for potential pregnancy.

Understanding the physical signs of high fertility can empower women to make informed decisions about family planning and reproductive health.

It's essential to remember that fertility is a dynamic, individualised aspect of a woman's life.