5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

Hot showers may feel soothing but the benefits of cold water for your hair are truly remarkable. Using cold water to wash your hair has numerous benefits that can transform your haircare routine.

Here are five reasons you should make the switch to cold water for your hair care routine:

1) Retains natural oils

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot water strips away the natural oils that your scalp produces to keep your hair healthy and moisturized. Cold water, on the other hand, helps seal the cuticles, preventing moisture loss and allowing your hair to retain its natural oils. This can result in softer, smoother, and more manageable hair.

2) Adds shine and lustre

Pulse Nigeria

When you rinse your hair with cold water, the cold temperature helps to flatten the hair cuticles, making your strands appear smoother and shinier. Cold water also helps to reflect light, enhancing the overall lustre of your hair. Say goodbye to dull and lacklustre locks!

3) Reduces frizz and breakage

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

One of the main culprits behind frizzy hair is hot water. The heat can cause the hair cuticles to lift, leading to frizz and flyaways. Cold water, on the other hand, helps to flatten the cuticles, reducing frizz and promoting a sleeker appearance.

Additionally, cold water can strengthen the hair, minimizing breakage and split ends.

4) Stimulates blood circulation

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold water can invigorate your scalp and stimulate blood circulation. When you wash your hair with cold water, it causes the blood vessels in your scalp to constrict and then dilate, increasing blood flow. This improved circulation can promote healthier hair growth and contribute to a nourished scalp.

5) Enhances hair colour

Pulse Nigeria

If you have colour-treated hair, washing with cold water can help preserve your hair colour for longer. Hot water can cause the colour molecules to fade more quickly, while cold water helps to seal the cuticles and lock in the colour.

By washing with cold water, you can maintain the vibrancy and longevity of your hair colour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time you step into the shower, consider turning down the temperature for the sake of your hair. Washing your hair with cold water offers a multitude of benefits, from retaining natural oils and adding shine to reducing frizz and enhancing hair colour.