5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Sleeping naked has been proven to be essential to maintaining good health.

You could be missing out on some serious benefits from sleeping the old fashioned way: buck naked.

But, sleep is vital to being a functional human being and not on the hot mess express. If nighttime nudity gets you one step closer to better shut-eye, why not give it a go?

Here are 5 reasons why getting naked when catching some sleep can benefit you in the bedroom and beyond.

Sleeping naked with your partner will help you boost intimacy thereby improving your sex life. Your significant other will be ready for more even without any touches. The close contacts between both of you allow the release of oxytocin, the hormone of love which boosts the chances of spending an unforgettable night together.

Sleeping naked helps your body release anti-ageing hormones. Wearing too many layers restricts the proper release of hormones like growth hormones, etc. If these hormones are not released properly throughout the night while you sleep, your hair and skin will not be reconditioned.

One of the most compelling reasons to sleep naked is its benefits to the genital part of the body. Airing out your private areas while you sleep is especially important for women. Wearing underwear traps in moisture allows bacteria to thrive and possibly cause a vaginal infection in women.

Healthy skin is influenced by getting the right amount of air on your skin. Sleeping naked let your skin get plenty of clean air and it prevents you from meeting dermatologist because of rash, irritation and other skin issues.

The body’s temperature naturally lowers when we sleep. However, it doesn’t happen so when you wear pyjama. Sleeping naked, on the contrary, improve your sleep and your overall health. People who don’t get high quality sleep each night feel and look unhealthy which can make them live a shorter life. If you want a sound sleep, get into a habit of sleeping naked.

