5 proven ways for men to cure infertility, low sperm count and get a woman pregnant

Temi Iwalaiye

Many times, the reason a couple can’t conceive is because the man may have a low sperm count or is experiencing some infertility, so what can he do about it?

Scientific methods to cure infertility and low sperm count [Herminahospital]
Infertility can result from low libido, erectile dysfunction, low sperm count, slow sperm motility, or low testosterone levels in some men. Despite this, many men with low sperm count and infertility can father children.

Here's what can be done:

Maca powder has been proven to cure infertility [Healthline]
This is popularly known as Isu Baka in Nigeria. Maca root, a Peruvian plant food, has been traditionally used to improve libido, fertility, and sexual performance.

Studies in men show that taking 1.5–3 grams of dried maca root for up to three months can improve self-reported sexual desire and libido.

Additionally, maca root may improve sexual performance, with studies showing that 2.4 grams of dried maca root for 12 weeks slightly improved erectile function and sexual well-being in men with mild erectile dysfunction.

Additionally, maca root powder taken daily for three months increased sperm count and motility in healthy men.

How to use: Maca root powder is versatile. It can be used in smoothies, juices, shakes, coffee, chocolate tea, and oatmeal.

Tribulus Terrestris, also known as puncture vine, is a medicinal herb used to improve male fertility.

Studies show that taking six grams twice daily for two months improves erectile function and libido in men with low sperm counts.

How to use: It is taken as a supplement and as prescribed.

Regular exercise is how to get your libido fired up.

Exercise is not just good for your overall health; it also increases testosterone levels and improves fertility.

According to studies, men who exercise daily have higher testosterone levels and better sperm quality than inactive males. But too much exercise may have the reverse effect and lower testosterone levels.

Fenugreek is also aphrodisiac
Fenugreek, a popular herb, has been shown to increase testosterone levels, strength, and fat loss in strength-trained men.

A study of 30 men showed that taking 500 mg of fenugreek extract daily for six weeks significantly improved their sexual performance.

How to use: Take the supplement as prescribed or drink as tea or use as condiment or spice.

Stress can diminish sexual satisfaction and fertility by increasing cortisol levels, which suppress testosterone levels.

According to different research and studies, constant stress might lower testosterone levels. While drugs are used to treat severe anxiety, relaxing and taking time off are the best ways to reduce and lower stress levels.

Lastly, it's important to avoid smoking and drinking alcohol as a means of relaxation because they cause infertility in men.

