5 natural products you can use to slowly get rid of stretch marks

These marks form when your skin stretches beyond its normal capacity, causing the underlying collagen and elastin fibres to break and tear. As a result, the skin's dermal layer becomes thinner, leading to the appearance of these marks.

Common causes of stretch marks include rapid growth during puberty, pregnancy, weight gain, and even certain medical conditions.

Why natural remedies?

Although stretch marks are completely normal and harmless, there's still the desire to fade them if they affect your self-confidence. The good news is that nature has gifted us with several ingredients that can help nurture your skin and reduce the appearance of these marks. These natural remedies are often gentler on your skin compared to harsh chemicals and invasive procedures.

Please note that these remedies do not promise a fast fade. You have to apply them consistently for the best result. With that said, here are five natural remedies to help fade stretch marks:

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is a natural moisturiser and helps hydrate the skin. It helps in restoring skin tissues back to health. The soothing gel from aloe vera leaves is filled with vitamins and minerals that can promote skin healing. Apply the gel directly to your stretch marks and let it work its magic.

Shea butter

Also known as ori, this natural skincare has deep moisturising properties. Shea butter can help improve your skin's elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Massage it onto your skin after a warm shower every day at nighttime.

Coconut oil

This is rich in nourishing fatty acids that help hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. Gently massage virgin coconut oil onto your stretch marks every day and night for the best results.

Baking soda and lemon

Baking soda is a natural exfoliant while lemon has bleaching properties. Baking soda removes the dead skin cells, lemon on the other hand, reduces the intensity of stretch marks and makes them less visible.

All you need is one tablespoon of baking soda and fresh lemon juice. Mix both ingredients, apply them to the affected spots and rinse after 20 minutes.

Almond oil

Rich in Vitamin E and other essential nutrients, almond oil deeply moisturises the affected areas, supports cell health, reduces redness of the marks and eliminates stretch marks with time.

Heat some almond oil and massage your skin with it in a circular motion till it’s absorbed into the skin. Repeat this twice every day.

Natural remedies take time to show results. Consistency is key, so make this a part of your daily skincare routine.

Can these remedies completely remove stretch marks?

Natural remedies can help fade the appearance of stretch marks, but complete removal may not be guaranteed. The goal is to make them less noticeable.

Are these remedies safe during pregnancy?

It's always best to consult your doctor before using any new products during pregnancy, as some natural ingredients might not be suitable for expectant mothers.

Can these remedies be used on all skin types?

