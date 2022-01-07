5 health benefits of eating periwinkle

More than such a condiment in meals, periwinkle has incredible health benefits.

Periwinkle (Littorina littorea) is a small sea snail that lives by the seaside.

Periwinkle is collected around the shores and boiled in seawater after which the soft, flavourful part is removed.

The inner and the outer parts are used for various Nigerian soups like egusi and vegetable soup.

Here are some health benefits of periwinkle:

1. It is a low-calorie meal

If you are looking to eat a meal that fills you up and won’t make you gain weight, then eating periwinkle is a good idea.

2. Helps to maintain your blood pressure

One important ingredient that periwinkle has is magnesium and magnesium is important in lowering your blood pressure and maintaining a regular heartbeat.

3. It gives energy

Periwinkle contains Vitamin B12 which is known for giving energy, processing food, folic acid, and releasing energy from that food. It also helps in the production of red blood cells because it contains iron. Red blood cells carry oxygen to other parts of the body.

4. Keeps your heart in good condition

Periwinkles are a good source of Omega-3 acids which are perfect for maintaining good heart health and improving existing heart conditions.

5. Prevents ageing

It contains selenium and Vitamin E which prevents oxidation and aids cell regeneration which slows down the ageing process.