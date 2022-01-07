RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 health benefits of eating periwinkle

Periwinkle has incredible health benefits.

Periwinkles are delicious condiments [Glenbeighshellfish]
If you have lived in the South-South or Niger Delta part of Nigeria or riverine areas, one of the most important condiments of any meal is periwinkle.

More than such a condiment in meals, periwinkle has incredible health benefits.

Periwinkle (Littorina littorea) is a small sea snail that lives by the seaside.

Periwinkle is collected around the shores and boiled in seawater after which the soft, flavourful part is removed.

The inner and the outer parts are used for various Nigerian soups like egusi and vegetable soup.

Here are some health benefits of periwinkle:

If you are looking to eat a meal that fills you up and won’t make you gain weight, then eating periwinkle is a good idea.

One important ingredient that periwinkle has is magnesium and magnesium is important in lowering your blood pressure and maintaining a regular heartbeat.

Periwinkle contains Vitamin B12 which is known for giving energy, processing food, folic acid, and releasing energy from that food. It also helps in the production of red blood cells because it contains iron. Red blood cells carry oxygen to other parts of the body.

Periwinkles are a good source of Omega-3 acids which are perfect for maintaining good heart health and improving existing heart conditions.

It contains selenium and Vitamin E which prevents oxidation and aids cell regeneration which slows down the ageing process.

It should be noted that some people might be allergic to seafood and they need to stay clear of periwinkle in that case.

