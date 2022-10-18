RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 fruits that will brighten your complexion

Temi Iwalaiye

Eating good fruit is the first step on the path to beautiful skin.

These fruits will make your skin glow [istockphoto]

Skin care products can only externally repair your skin. Important vitamins and minerals need to be a part of your diet if you want to glow. Consuming vitamin-rich fruits is the simplest way to great skin

Fruits are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can maintain the health of your skin cells and the incredible water content is also good for the skin.

Avocados are great for the skin Pulse

Avocados are a good source of fibre, vitamins E, A, C, K, B6, niacin, folate, and pantothenic. They have It possesses anti-oxidant qualities that reduce oxidative damage and DNA damage. Avocados reduce inflammation, maintain the flexibility of the skin, and accelerate the healing of wounds.

Your salad, burgers, breakfast bowl, and sandwiches should all have avocado. Make a smoothie with spinach and avocado or combine avocado with hummus or yoghurt to make an avocado dip.

Oranges have a lot of vit c Orange Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Oranges contain a lot of vitamin C; 100 grams of oranges have 54 milligrams of this antioxidant. Oranges can reduce inflammation, oxidative damage, photodamage, and DNA damage, and promote collagen production.

Eat a fresh orange every day or drink freshly squeezed orange juice along with the pulp. If you have stomach ulcers, stay away from the pulp.

Salad, pizza, cake, and smoothies can all be garnished with oranges.

Watermelon has a lot of water Pulse

For oily and acne-prone skin, watermelon works wonders. Watermelon contains 92% of water, 0.4% dietary fibre, 0.5% sugar, 7.5% carbohydrates, and 0.4% dietary fibre in addition to carotenoids, flavonoids, and lycopene. It is free of cholesterol and fat.

Eat a medium bowl of watermelon for lunch or breakfast

Drink freshly blended watermelon juice or use watermelon in a fruit salad. You could also add watermelon to your smoothie.

Cucumber can also be used to reduce swollen eyes Pulse Ghana

Sea cucumbers help reduce wrinkles, according to scientific research. Cucumbers also have high water content. Vitamin K, C, and dietary fibre are also abundant in unpeeled cucumbers.

Make smoothies, sandwiches, salads, and other meals with cucumber.

Prepare a glass of cucumber juice and season with a pinch of pink Himalayan salt, lime juice, and cumin powder. You can also snack on cucumber.

Apples are great for the skin Pulse Nigeria

Apples have potassium, calcium, magnesium, dietary fibre, vitamins A and C, and potassium. They help remove free oxygen radicals that damage skin since they have antioxidants.

Eat one apple each day as part of a balanced snack with some nuts. Incorporate apple slices into your cereal, oatmeal, or cornflakes for breakfast.

Make apple juice or include an apple in your smoothie.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

