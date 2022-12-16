ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods you must eat everyday

Temi Iwalaiye

These foods should always be in every meal you eat;

Pepper has a lot of nutritional value


What you put into your body as food makes a whole lot of difference in your life and well-being. It helps you fight diseases, maintain a healthy weight and even helps your mental health.

Fresh tomatoes
Fresh tomatoes

Tomatoes have so many good qualities and it’s healthy. From the skin to your hair, this vitamin C-rich meal should be eaten generously.

Garlic is an excellent condiment
Garlic is an excellent condiment

Garlic is a herbal enthusiast's dream, it has anti-bacterial, antifungal and antiviral qualities.


Pepper has a lot of nutritional value

Contrary to popular belief, pepper is nutritious and good for the body because it has a lot of antioxidants that protect the body from diseases. It has a lot of vitamins A and C, potassium, folic acid, and fiber

Cucumber
Cucumber

These fruits do so much for the body but internally and externally as they keep the body sufficiently hydrated.

Avocado is highly nutritious
Avocado is highly nutritious

This fruit should also be included in your everyday diet because it contains nutrients that help to lower cholesterol in the body.

