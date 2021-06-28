5 effortless natural hair styles

Here are the easiest ways to style your natural hair.

The sleek back hair

This is a classic look every day. This hair can be done for work, party, church, or anywhere else and, it is a great way to manage your natural hair.

The pineapple crown

This is everyone’s everyday natural hair look. It involves simply packing your natural hair up. You can twist the end, curl it, or just leave it like that.

The Two puffs

This is also one of the simplest ways to wear your natural hair. The two puffs can also be styled in different ways, you can make braids at the front to spice it up.

Natural hair twists

This is one of the most protective hairstyles you can do. It is a go-to option when you do not know what to do with your hair.

Curls

For this, you might need professional help, but it is a cute look! Or you can enhance your natural curls by twisting your hair and loosening it.

