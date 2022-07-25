RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 natural ways to tighten your vag*na

Daniel Nti

The cause of a loose vag*na is due to the natural tearing and stretching of the vag*nal walls.

Are you caught up in questions like “how can I make my vag*na tighter?” and are looking around the internet for

It sounds like an unusual problem to have, but it’s a big issue which impacts a lot of women! Childbirth, obesity, previous gynecological surgery, frequent lifting of heavy items, these are the many causes of this vaginal condition.

The good thing is that there are ways to get back the tight vagina. Many women decide to make vulvovaginal plastic surgery and designer vagina surgery to tighten the vaginal walls and this treatment can have health risks. There are some natural ways that can help you make your vagina tighter at home.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

A helpful tip on how to tighten your vagina at naturally is to perform yoga. Gentle movements in yoga can help you strengthen your vagina walls, your pelvic muscles, and the whole body muscles. Just perform this simple exercise at home.

An effective tip on how to tighten your vagina is through nutritional intervention. A healthy diet will strengthen your pelvic floor. Feed your pelvic muscle correctly on a daily basis to ensure its proper repair. Take meals that are rich in natural estrogens like carrots, apples, soybeans, sesame seeds and many more.

An excellent natural way to strengthen the walls of your vagina is with vaginal cones. These cones come with varying weights attached to them. The exercise, which has to be performed for 15 minutes twice a day, involves sliding a cone inside, beginning with the lightest cone you can easily retain and substituting it with a heavier one as your pelvic muscles become firm.

Kegel exercise has been proven to effectively help women regain their lost tightness. These types of exercises target the kegel muscles which supports your pelvic floor and forms the base of the vagina.

Daniel Nti

