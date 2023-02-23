ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 infections you can catch through oral sex, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Oral sex can be pleasurable and fun, but the risks of getting sexually transmitted diseases are not misplaced.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

Oral sex is a form of sexual activity, which involves the arousal of one's genitalia by his/her partner using the mouth (tongue, lips and throat).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oral sex can spice up your life and can also make your partner reach orgasm. It is done before intercourse and during foreplay for sexual arousal.

So here we try to find out some sexual health risks of engaging in oral sex and remedies:

  • Syphilis

Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease that can transmit through direct contact with an infected person during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. It can pass on from one person to another if the infected partner has sores on their penis, vagina, anus, rectum, on their lips or mouth.

  • Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), AIDS attacks the infected person’s immune system aggressively and can have deadly consequences. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, recurrent infections and rapid weight loss. HIV can transmit through oral sex if there’s an open wound in the mouth or the genital area of an infected person.

  • Herpes

Herpes can spread through skin-to-skin contact, caused by the herpes simplex virus. It can transmit to your genital area through oral sex if the infected partner has a cold sore around the mouth (oral herpes). Herpes can lead to sores, itching, and pain in the affected area.

  • Human papillomavirus (HPV)

HPV is a common virus that can affect both men and women. It usually spreads through skin-to-skin contact and can affect the mouth, throat, and genital area. HPV infection can lead to the development of stem-like protrusions or warts on the affected area.

How to ensure safer oral sex

  • The most common mistake people make during oral sex is not using protection while doing it. For safer oral sex, use a condom to cover the penis. 
  • Dental dams can be used to cover the vulva, vagina or anus.
  • Another common mistake is having multiple sexual partners as more people means more chances that someone may be having an STI.
  • It is also important to be aware of whether or not your partner is infected before having oral sex with them. Do not hesitate in asking them to get tested.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 infections you can catch through oral sex, remedies

4 infections you can catch through oral sex, remedies

Why some men experience orgasm without ejaculation

Why some men experience orgasm without ejaculation

Fufu wars: How many African countries make and eat this meal?

Fufu wars: How many African countries make and eat this meal?

5 Nigerian celebrities bringing in the heat with their fashion game right now

5 Nigerian celebrities bringing in the heat with their fashion game right now

Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

The ultimate Election Day style guide

The ultimate Election Day style guide

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ovulation Calculators Can Help You Conceive A Boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

Here's how to avoid body odour(dailysun)

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

Koko by Khloe is know for big bum [Instagram/KokobyKhloe]

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible