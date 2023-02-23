4 infections you can catch through oral sex, remedies

Oral sex can spice up your life and can also make your partner reach orgasm. It is done before intercourse and during foreplay for sexual arousal.

So here we try to find out some sexual health risks of engaging in oral sex and remedies:

Syphilis

Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease that can transmit through direct contact with an infected person during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. It can pass on from one person to another if the infected partner has sores on their penis, vagina, anus, rectum, on their lips or mouth.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), AIDS attacks the infected person’s immune system aggressively and can have deadly consequences. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, recurrent infections and rapid weight loss. HIV can transmit through oral sex if there’s an open wound in the mouth or the genital area of an infected person.

Herpes

Herpes can spread through skin-to-skin contact, caused by the herpes simplex virus. It can transmit to your genital area through oral sex if the infected partner has a cold sore around the mouth (oral herpes). Herpes can lead to sores, itching, and pain in the affected area.

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

HPV is a common virus that can affect both men and women. It usually spreads through skin-to-skin contact and can affect the mouth, throat, and genital area. HPV infection can lead to the development of stem-like protrusions or warts on the affected area.

How to ensure safer oral sex