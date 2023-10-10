ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 groups of people who should not fast

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fasting involves staying away from food and water for a particular period.

fasting
fasting

This activity can have various physical and medical implications, and it may not be suitable for everyone.

Recommended articles

Here are four groups of people who should generally avoid or be cautious when fasting:

1. Pregnant or breastfeeding women: Pregnant and breastfeeding women have increased nutritional requirements to support both their own health and the growth and development of their baby.

Fasting during pregnancy or while breastfeeding can deprive the body of essential nutrients, potentially harming both the mother and the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's crucial for expectant and nursing mothers to maintain a balanced and nutrient-rich diet.

2. Children and adolescents: Growing children and adolescents require a steady supply of nutrients for proper growth and development.

Fasting can interfere with their nutritional needs, leading to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals.

It's generally not recommended for children and teenagers to engage in prolonged fasting without proper medical supervision.

3. Individuals with certain medical conditions: People with specific medical conditions should be cautious about fasting or may need to avoid it altogether. These conditions may include:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Diabetes: Fasting can affect blood glucose levels, making it risky for individuals with diabetes. They should consult their healthcare provider before attempting any fasting regimen.

· Eating disorders: Fasting can exacerbate eating disorders like anorexia nervosa or bulimia. Individuals with a history of eating disorders should not engage in fasting without guidance from a mental health professional.

· Heart conditions: People with heart problems or a history of heart disease may need a specialized approach to fasting, as it can affect blood pressure and cardiovascular function.

Consultation with a cardiologist is essential in such cases.

4. Elderly individuals: Older adults may have specific nutritional requirements and health concerns that make fasting potentially risky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malnutrition and muscle loss can be more pronounced in elderly individuals, and fasting could exacerbate these issues.

Before attempting any fasting regimen, older adults should discuss it with their healthcare provider.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

4 groups of people who should not fast

4 groups of people who should not fast

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

Breastfeeding

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Why babies smell so good [Babyology]

What's responsible for that sweet newborn smell?

Vaginal health

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?