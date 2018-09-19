news

There are so many women who simply want a bigger butt but do not know how to achieve it. A larger butt has become the ideal and more woman than ever want to get in on the action. Without having to resort to anything drastic, here are 3 easy ways to get a bigger bottom and wider hips, naturally.

There are lots of ways you can help your butt get the shape you want without breaking the bank or resorting to something drastic like surgery. You can easily make your butt bigger naturally.

Whilst some women are worried about thigh gaps and flat stomachs, others have completely different body goals. Some women are on the journey to obtaining a big, juicy backside that is guaranteed to get them noticed. A lot of people perceive bigger butts to be sexier and more feminine and want to get the look.

Getting a bigger butt is a more realistic goal than you may think. There is always surgery, but it's not only painful and expensive but unnatural and can go very wrong if not done properly. It's definitely safer to go down the natural routeand get the desire volume, shape and definition of the perfect butt.

1. How do you get a bigger butt naturally?

Diet is a huge part of growing a bigger butt. What you eat definitely impacts not only how much but in what way your body changes . By following these simple tips, you will have a more curvaceous lower half in no time.

1. Change Your Diet

The way you eat impacts your butt more than you might imagine. You can’t expect to drastically cut your calories and watch your booty grow.

Your butt is made of muscles and fat. Both of these things require food to grow. If you fail to provide your booty with adequate fuel it will shrink.

Figure out your target intake for calories and find healthy foods to meet the number. Lean proteins like chicken breasts are great for this.

You also want to get healthy fats from foods like salmon and avocado. And finally, make sure you are cutting simple crabs (like bread) in favour of more complex crabs like sweet potatoes and brown rice.

2. Take Exercise Seriously

Remember, a large portion of your butt is muscle. So if you want it to get big but not saggy, you need to focus on shredding those muscles.

The best way to go about it? Hit the weights. That’s right, they are not just for the boys. Load up the bar and do squats and lunges. These are pretty much the best exercises for creating volume in your rear. Don't be afraid to lift heavy to get faster results.

Now you might think doing tons of cardio is the way to go. In fact, many women seem to think that. But it simply isn’t true.

Doing too much cardio will actually eat up any muscle you might be building.

Stick to the weights and keep cardio light. Hit the stair stepper or walk on an incline.

If you absolutely must do hard cardio, change your mindset and focus on high intensity interval training (HIIT). This will allow you to shoot your heart rate way up and build muscle at the same time. For example, go to the track and run 25 second sprints all out, and rest for a minute in between. It will be great for your cardiovascular system and your glutes.

3. Natural Herbs and Supplements

There are many natural herbs and supplements that promise to make your buttocks bigger. These herbs are rich in phytoestrogens, which can naturally boost the oestrogen levels in the body. Since, the curves are linked with oestrogen, it is highly suggested to include these supplements in order to get a big butt fast.

These herbs include:

Aguaje

Pueraria Mirifica

Maca Root Extract

Zhi Mu Root Extract

Bovine Ovary

Fish Oil

When taking herbal supplements, always consult with a doctor because they react differently to each person and although you want to get a bigger butt, you want to do it as safely as possible.