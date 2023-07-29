ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

These 3 common diseases won't stop terrorising Nigerians

Bolaji Adeleke

Affecting different organs, systems, or parts of the body with specific symptoms, the list of diseases out there is endless.

The list of diseases out there is endless [iStock]
The list of diseases out there is endless [iStock]

Recommended articles

This varying prominence may be attributed to series of factors like climatic conditions, sanitation practices, population, illiteracy level, access to healthcare, etc.

Here are three common diseases terrorising the Nigerian population for generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaria takes the lead as the most common disease in Nigeria. It is caused by a plasmodium parasite and is often transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The disease is often transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito [Aljazeera]
The disease is often transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito [Aljazeera] Pulse Nigeria

The 2022 World Malaria Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed Nigeria recorded 66.7 million malaria cases and 191,890 malaria deaths, more than any other country, in 2021.

Lower respiratory infections (bronchitis, pneumonia, and tuberculosis) are caused by viral or bacterial infections in the lower respiratory tract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disease is responsible for deaths in children much more than any other disease, as it is responsible for about 20% of the mortality of children under 5 years in Nigeria.

Over 162,000 children died from pneumonia in Nigeria in 2018, making it the highest in the world at the time, according to UNICEF.

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) attacks the immune system and renders it defenseless against other diseases. HIV/AIDS continues to be a major public health challenge in Nigeria.

HIV/AIDS is a major public health challenge in Nigeria [PremiumTimesNigeria]
HIV/AIDS is a major public health challenge in Nigeria [PremiumTimesNigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A statistical study showing countries with the most people living with HIV ranked Nigeria fourth globally, with approximately 1.8 million people at the end of 2022.

HIV leads to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) if not treated, and about 51,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded in Nigeria in 2021.

  • Diarrheal diseases
  • Typhoid
  • Heart disease
  • Stroke
Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 3 common diseases won't stop terrorising Nigerians

These 3 common diseases won't stop terrorising Nigerians

Where have all the tigers gone?

Where have all the tigers gone?

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

How long it takes for common household items to decompose and how to recycle them

How long it takes for common household items to decompose and how to recycle them

These 5 animals in Africa are now extinct

These 5 animals in Africa are now extinct

We spoke to a doctor about hepatitis, there are a few things you should know

We spoke to a doctor about hepatitis, there are a few things you should know

Eating ass, kissing, oral sex, and unexpected ways hepatitis can be contracted

Eating ass, kissing, oral sex, and unexpected ways hepatitis can be contracted

How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it