5 reasons you need to get an HIV test done asap

When a person first contracts HIV/AIDS they might experience flu-like symptoms for a few weeks and go on several years without actually experiencing any symptoms;

If you haven’t done one, here are five reasons why it is necessary;

1. You’ve had unprotected sex at least once before and you didn't do an HIV test afterwards

Maybe the first time you had sex or a random drunken night when you had sex, and you didn’t use any protection. Even if it is just one time you had sex without protection, you need to carry out an HIV test.

2. Not knowing your status means you can be spreading it

Ignorance is not bliss in this case. It’s much worse if you have HIV and you don’t know, yet you keep having unprotected sex with others spreading the disease like a party pack.

3. You got into a committed relationship, you both didn’t do an HIV test and had unprotected sex many times

Many people are more scared of pregnancy than HIV, but birth control methods do not prevent you from contracting HIV. The only sure protection against HIV is abstinence and using a condom. If your partner hasn’t done a test and you kept on having sex without protection, you might contract it.

4. You cheated on your partner without protection

You don’t want to be the absolutely wicked partner that cheats and still passes on an STD. If you’ve cheated on your partner and you didn't use protection, then you need to get tested.

5. You experimented with homosexual sex