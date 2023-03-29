2023 World Oral Health Day: Colgate partners NYSC for nationwide community outreach

The program kicked off in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, March 23rd,2022 across all the regions with the full support all partners and National Youth Corps members who appeared bubbly with eagerness to hit the streets, most importantly to demonstrate maximum support for Colgate in raising oral health awareness in Nigeria.

The exercise covered Lagos, Ibadan, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Calabar, Jos, Sokoto, Benin, Kano, Kaduna.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos walk had in attendance top delegates from the Nigerian Youth Service Corp, being led by the State Coordinator- Yetunde Baderinwa, representatives from the African Dental Students Association (AFRODSA), and few officials from the hosting Local Government- Amuwo Odofin LCDA, Festac. They all took active part in the community outreach exercise while offering free toothpaste samples to encourage and facilitate regular brushing habits.

Pulse Nigeria

World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20 March, it is dedicated to raising global awareness on the issues surrounding oral health and the importance of maintaining standard oral hygiene practice.

Pulse Nigeria

During the exercise in Lagos, Shravan Kumar, the Brand Manager of Colgate stated that the goal of the exercise is to empower Nigerians with adequate knowledge and tools to secure good oral health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“We are committed to provide the best solution for every Nigerian’s Oral Care needs, which necessitated the idea behind the introduction of Colgate “My tooth Doc”, an artificial intelligence WhatsApp bot that makes preventive oral care accessible to millions of Nigerians” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Also speaking at the exercise was Yetunde Baderinwa, Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corp “it is always a delight partnering with visionary corporate organizations especially those with stanch commitment to improve and enhance surrounding communities and the society at large. Colgate and the NYSC Corp happen to share same vision on community development service especially with the oral health sensitization exercise and free dental check initiative being organized to commemorate the World Oral Day. We must commend the brand for this great initiative”, she concluded.

Colgate World Oral Health Day exercise was a huge success across the cities as they helped to educate and promote sustainable oral hygiene culture across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

---