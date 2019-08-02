Tomatoes are great natural bleaching agents when used as skincare 'products'.

ALSO READ:How to lighten dark underarms

Loaded with antioxidants, they are known to lighten dark spots and helps the skin remain youthful as well as brighter. Tomatoes also work as a natural astringent that helps tighten the skin as well as shrink large pores, leaving the skin tight and glowing.

Tomatoes also work perfectly to lighten the skin for an even skintone or to clear dark spots. Here are two ways to achieve an even and lighter skintone with tomatoes.

ALSO READ:If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

1. Tomato Face Mask

What you need:

- Tomato (Juice)

- Lemon Juice

- Milk

Directions:

- Strain the juice out of tomatoes into a clean bowl

- Add lemon juice and milk to the tomato juice mixing properly

-Wash your face

- Apply the mix to properly cleansed face (neck area as well)

- Leave this on for about 20 minutes

- Rinse off with cold water

ALSO READ:These eyebrows tricks are worth trying

2. Tomato Honey Mask

What you need:

- Tomato (Juice)

- Honey

Directions:

- Strain tomato juice into a container

- Mix 2 tablespoon of honey (with equal part of tomato juice)

- Wash/cleanse the face

- Apply the mix on clean face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

- Rinse off with water.

ALSO READ:Use potato to lighten, 3 more natural remedies for glowing skin