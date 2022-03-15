The menstrual period is the most uncomfortable week for any woman and she gets to undergo it every month.
10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period
Boyfriends and husbands, here are some things to get your woman when she is on her period;
When she is on her period, she experiences cramps, headaches, mood swings and acne.
A period package is a gift box you give a woman when she is menstruating so she feels loved and supported.
Fill the goody bag with the following;
1. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate helps relieve menstrual cramps because it contains magnesium and that relaxes the muscles.
2. Sanitary Pads. Plenty of them.
Do you know how expensive pads are? It sometimes feels like an essential but unnecessary item. Buying them for her will be such a relief.
3. Pantyliners
Now, men, you might be hearing this for the first time, but panty liners are little pads a woman wears so, she doesn’t stain her pants.
4. Pain relievers
Please do not buy her felvin instead get paracetamol, diclofenac or ibuprofen (if she doesn’t have an ulcer) to ease the pain.
5. Period panties
No woman can say no to new underwear so, get her some good cotton underwear.
6. Facial scrub
To deal with those stubborn pimples and acne, get a nice facial scrub like St Ives or Simple.
7. Hot water bottle for pressing her stomach
When the throes of stomach pain kick in, a hot water bottle works magic to reduce her pain.
8. Her favourite snacks
Does she love Pringles or is she a cookie girl? Add some of these to the care package.
9. Fruits
What are her favourite fruits? Add some apples, strawberries, pineapples or bananas or her favourite fruit.
10. Ginger tea
If she has a heavy flow, ginger tea helps to reduce the flow.
Cap it all with a nice card telling her you are thinking of her and you wanted to make her feel better.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng