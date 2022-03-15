10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

When she is on her period, she experiences cramps, headaches, mood swings and acne.

A period package is a gift box you give a woman when she is menstruating so she feels loved and supported.

Fill the goody bag with the following;

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate helps relieve menstrual cramps because it contains magnesium and that relaxes the muscles.

2. Sanitary Pads. Plenty of them.

Do you know how expensive pads are? It sometimes feels like an essential but unnecessary item. Buying them for her will be such a relief.

3. Pantyliners

Now, men, you might be hearing this for the first time, but panty liners are little pads a woman wears so, she doesn’t stain her pants.

4. Pain relievers

Please do not buy her felvin instead get paracetamol, diclofenac or ibuprofen (if she doesn’t have an ulcer) to ease the pain.

5. Period panties

No woman can say no to new underwear so, get her some good cotton underwear.

6. Facial scrub

To deal with those stubborn pimples and acne, get a nice facial scrub like St Ives or Simple.

7. Hot water bottle for pressing her stomach

When the throes of stomach pain kick in, a hot water bottle works magic to reduce her pain.

8. Her favourite snacks

Does she love Pringles or is she a cookie girl? Add some of these to the care package.

9. Fruits

What are her favourite fruits? Add some apples, strawberries, pineapples or bananas or her favourite fruit.

10. Ginger tea

If she has a heavy flow, ginger tea helps to reduce the flow.