10 benefits of shea butter

Shea butter benefits every part of your body.

These innumerable benefits are because it contains vitamins A, E, and F, linoleic, palmitic, stearic, and oleic fatty acids amongst other ingredients.

1. Relieves sore muscles and joint pain

Shea butter has been proven to relieve joint pain and inflammation. All you need is to rub it on the affected area.

2. Relieves itching caused by other skin condition

Eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis can cause itching and swelling. Rubbing shea butter on the affected area can cause it to reduce.

3. Reduces dandruff in hair

One of the causes of dandruff is a dry scalp. Shea butter reduces dryness in hair by providing the required moisture.

4. It prevents wrinkles on the skin

Shea butter contains triterpenes which help boost collagen production which tightens the skin and prevents wrinkles.

5. Reduces acne and pimples

Acne and pimples can be caused by the overproduction of oil; using shea butter on your skin helps to balance the production of oil. Its antibacterial qualities also prevent pimples.

6. It heals scars and stretch marks

Research shows that shea butter stops keloid fibroblasts that cause scars and stretch marks from growing and this prevents scars and stretch marks.

7. It prevents hair loss

Do you find yourself losing hair fast? Then use some shea butter on it because it prevents hair loss.

8. It heals wounds and insect bite

Rubbing shea butter will cause wounds to be healed and reduce the appearance of the scar and the redness and swelling caused by insects

9. It reduces nasal congestion

Using shea butter nasal drops will relieve nasal congestion.

10. It moisturises the skin