RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 benefits of shea butter

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are ten benefits of using shea butter.

Shea butter has immense benefits for the skin [vitagene]
Shea butter has immense benefits for the skin [vitagene]

Shea butter is gotten from the nuts of the shea tree grown in West Africa. It is usually solid and looks creamy or white.

Recommended articles

Shea butter benefits every part of your body.

These innumerable benefits are because it contains vitamins A, E, and F, linoleic, palmitic, stearic, and oleic fatty acids amongst other ingredients.

Shea butter has been proven to relieve joint pain and inflammation. All you need is to rub it on the affected area.

Eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis can cause itching and swelling. Rubbing shea butter on the affected area can cause it to reduce.

One of the causes of dandruff is a dry scalp. Shea butter reduces dryness in hair by providing the required moisture.

Shea butter contains triterpenes which help boost collagen production which tightens the skin and prevents wrinkles.

Acne and pimples can be caused by the overproduction of oil; using shea butter on your skin helps to balance the production of oil. Its antibacterial qualities also prevent pimples.

Research shows that shea butter stops keloid fibroblasts that cause scars and stretch marks from growing and this prevents scars and stretch marks.

Do you find yourself losing hair fast? Then use some shea butter on it because it prevents hair loss.

Rubbing shea butter will cause wounds to be healed and reduce the appearance of the scar and the redness and swelling caused by insects

Using shea butter nasal drops will relieve nasal congestion.

This is the most common use of shea butter. It makes skin look smoother and glowing.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 people talk about getting an apartment in Lagos

5 people talk about getting an apartment in Lagos

Sex Education: 5 reasons why you are not having great sex

Sex Education: 5 reasons why you are not having great sex

10 benefits of shea butter

10 benefits of shea butter

5 reasons you can't sleep at night

5 reasons you can't sleep at night

Fruits that can help lower your blood pressure

Fruits that can help lower your blood pressure

How dogs can improve your way of life

How dogs can improve your way of life

5 reasons some people are aroused by farts

5 reasons some people are aroused by farts

The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

7 critical things you should know about your partner before marriage

7 critical things you should know about your partner before marriage