5 ways to have fun this Christmas

Christmas time can be a lot of fun. What activities do you have planned?

These are five ways you are guaranteed to have fun:

1. Shows and concerts

Christmas time is the best time to attend the concerts of your favourite musicians but even if you are not going to a mega-concert there are many comedy shows, pop-up shows, carol nights, and bonfire parties to attend.

2. Vacations and retreats

You can use this festive period to take a break from the rigours of life. Plan a trip to a neighbouring country like Ghana or even a state in Nigeria like Calabar and get to experience something different.

3. Family reunion

Reunite with your family this December. If you do not live with your parents, this is a good time to visit.

Also, some people have a long-standing tradition of going to the village for Christmas.

Going home allows you to reconnect with your family and that is a good way to spend your Christmas.

4. Watch holiday movies

Every Christmas time, new movies are released to make us enjoy the festivities but do you know you can have a good time binge-watching classics like 'Home Alone', and many other holiday classics?

5. Organise a barbecue party

You can have friends over and cook for them, grill chicken and sip cool drinks with familiar company.