5 things to expect in a Lagos danfo bus

Danfo drivers, passengers, LASTMA officers in charge of traffic can make the danfo trip interesting.

Here are some highlights;

1. Heat

The unbearable heat from being jampacked in the car like goats, while sitting on a wooden chair is one of the worst things about taking a danfo, but when you look at your monthly salary and the cost of a private cab, you will be immediately humbled.

2. Agberos and bus conductors

If you look at it from a humorous perspective, agberos (touts) are funny. Their mannerisms are so rough, crude and they are perpetually struggling to collect money from the bus driver.

Most agberos say 'Shey o ti ya weyrey’ 'meaning ‘have you gone mad?’ and 'waso' which means N50, 'figo' which means N500.

Bus conductors on the other hand are like air hostesses to danfo buses, they ensure everything goes smoothly, collect the money, distribute change and are responsible for handling the agberos.

They also say; "Wo le pelu change e?" alot and sing the names of place like "Ketu,Ojota,Mile 12."

3. Troublesome passengers

Some passengers are not preachers of peace, but of war, they will come with war in mind and will fight with everyone especially the bus conductors.

This type of passenger will enter with N1,000 note and will not disclose it but sit down gleefully while the conductor cusses them out when it is time to get off.

4. Hawkers

Pulse Nigeria

Hawkers run faster than Usain Bolt when selling their wares, usually soft drinks, gala, popcorn and chips. They run so fast you wonder how they have such superhuman strength.

5. Buses that don’t work