If you think about it, there are things that you usually say during sex, which means you’re doing this carelessly. But even moaning out your partner’s name could get old, especially if it’s all that you utter every time you make love.

But you can change the regular routine into something way hotter.

1. Yes

Said in a certain way, this word takes on a sexual meaning that is so profound it makes a man go at it harder. Saying “yes” during sex makes your partner feel that he is doing something good and that you want him to keep doing it. If you simply cannot think of anything to say, use this word to express your delight and to alert him that you’re about to orgasm.

2. My pussy

Hearing you refer to your vagina as ‘cunt’ or ‘pussy’ will excite your man, particularly if you’re not the type to swear or cuss on a regular basis. Instead of saying ‘touch my vagina,’ say ‘touch my pussy’ and instantly turn an ordinary request into dirty talk.

3. Let me suck you dry tonight

When you say this line, your man will instantly think of a prolonged blowjob session in which you will diligently stroke and lick him until he reaches orgasm. This is best said before sex right after a particularly long kiss, or while you’re sliding down his body with the intention of giving him head.

