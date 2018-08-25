news

A study carried out by psychologists at the Brunel University in London has revealed that people who post status updates on their current romantic partners are likely to have low self-esteem.

According to the University’s website, 555 Facebook users were surveyed to measure the ‘Big Five’ personality traits and also understand “ to examine the personality traits and motives that influence the topics they choose to write about in their status updates.”

People who post workout routines

The researchers also said people who post their fitness routine on Facebook have psychological problems

According to Independent UK, it stated that people who fall in that category are addicted to attention and esteem.

The research also revealed that their goal for posting their fitness routine is to boast of how much time they invest in their looks.

The study describes these kind of people as Narcissists.

Speaking on the research, Psychology lecturer Dr Tara Marshall also said: “It might come as little surprise that Facebook status updates reflect people’s personality traits. However, it is important to understand why people write about certain topics on Facebook because their updates may be differentially rewarded with ‘likes’ and comments. People who receive more likes and comments tend to experience the benefits of social inclusion, whereas those who receive none feel ostracised.

“Although our results suggest that narcissists’ bragging pays off because they receive more likes and comments to their status updates, it could be that their Facebook friends politely offer support while secretly disliking such egotistical displays. Greater awareness of how one’s status updates might be perceived by friends could help people to avoid topics that annoy more than they entertain.”

Some observers are of the opinion that people should engage in social media cleansing often.

According to Truity, the Big Five Personality Traits are; Openness, Conscientiousness, Agreeableness, Extraversion, and Neuroticism.