Woman reportedly escapes from Taxify driver who tried to kidnap her

Desperado Woman reportedly escapes from Taxify driver who tried to kidnap her

On her way to work, a woman was strong in her bid to escape from an alleged kidnapper. She reportedly jumped out of a moving Taxify cab to save herself.

  • Published:
Woman reportedly escapes from Taxify driver who tried to kidnap her play

A woman was able to escape from a potential kidnapper but she sustained a bad arm injury in the process.

(akinwunmiambode)

A woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a Taxify driver when she was on her way to work on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in a desperate attempt to avoid being captured.

A Twitter profile @iceoflife shared the experience in a tweet posted on the day of the incident.

ALSO READ: Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists

Is Taxify really safe?

The kidnapping attempt on the woman has raised questions about safety when riding on the Taxify platform.

In some tweets, the issue of drivers showing up in vehicles different from what was displayed on the app appears to be a common occurrence.

ALSO READ: Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

