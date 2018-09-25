news

A woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a Taxify driver when she was on her way to work on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in a desperate attempt to avoid being captured.

A Twitter profile @iceoflife shared the experience in a tweet posted on the day of the incident.

Is Taxify really safe?

The kidnapping attempt on the woman has raised questions about safety when riding on the Taxify platform.

In some tweets, the issue of drivers showing up in vehicles different from what was displayed on the app appears to be a common occurrence.