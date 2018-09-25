On her way to work, a woman was strong in her bid to escape from an alleged kidnapper. She reportedly jumped out of a moving Taxify cab to save herself.
A Twitter profile @iceoflife shared the experience in a tweet posted on the day of the incident.
The kidnapping attempt on the woman has raised questions about safety when riding on the Taxify platform.
In some tweets, the issue of drivers showing up in vehicles different from what was displayed on the app appears to be a common occurrence.
