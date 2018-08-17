Pulse.ng logo
Go
Why poor men love big boobs and rich men love small boobs

Myth Or Truth? Psychologists say poor men love big boobs while rich men love small boobs

In the first experiment, the psychologists explored the relationship between financial security and men’s preferences in breast size.

  • Published:
Why poor men love big boobs and rich men love small boobs play

(Pulse)

Two psychologists, Viren Swami and Martin Tovée Rich have conducted a study that revealed how rich men love small boobs and poor men love big boobs.

According to Metro news, the psychologists conducted a study that investigated the relation of men’s access to resources with their preferences for women's boobs size.

It was further reported that the two psychologists carried out two experiments in which they tested whether men who lack material goods would find larger breasts more desirable than men who do have material goods.

Nigerian men love searching for big breasts online according to porn site play

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram you can say Roman Goddess' milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

(Instagram/Roman Goddess)

First Experiment

266 men from three socioeconomic status were recruited for this experiment.

 

Each of the men was shown animated female figures, each varying in breast size.

(Instagram/Romangoddess)

The men were rated out of five for physical attractiveness.

The result showed that men with a lower socioeconomic status found larger breasts more appealing than those with a higher socio-economic status.

ALSO READ: Nigerian men search for big breasts on Pornhub

Second Experiment

The psychologist again moved for the second experiment where breast size ratings were compared in reflection to the evolutionary perspective of breast size.

 

The second experiment was based on a full stomach, where 66 hungry male university students were used as case study.

55 of the 66 male students with satisfied appetites to test whether the security of food had an effect on their preferences.

The psychologists also used white males for this study, as ethnicity is known to influence breast size preferences.

The while males were shown five women with varying sized breasts.

Again, the hungry males preferred the bigger breasted women more than the satiated men.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

