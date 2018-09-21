Uber driver stabs passengers after one vomited in her car

news

A 29-year-old female Uber driver Shaunisha Danielle Brown has been arrested by the police in the U.S for allegedly stabbing her passengers after one of them vomited in her car.

She has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault says a report by People Magazine. Brown who is from Augusta, Georgia reportedly stabbed two riders while they were returning from an outing.

According to reports, one of the victims was drunk and threw up in her vehicle. This allegedly invited physical abuse from the suspect who stabbed the passengers with an utility knife.

The ride began normally according to one of the riders Daniel Millard.

“The Uber driver showed up we all get in. Everything is fine and dandy. We are like we’re going home. Great.

“She went down another wrong road and Amber just said, ‘Just get us where we are going please,’ and the driver got offended by that I’ll take it," Millard says in a report by WRDW.

Uber has confirmed that the accused will no longer be allowed to drive on the platform. The taxi company reportedly expressed a willingness to help with police investigation.