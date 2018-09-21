Pulse.ng logo
Uber driver stabs passengers after one vomited in her car

Bad Temper Uber driver stabs drunk passengers after one vomited in her car

A female Uber driver who could not control her temper has been accused of stabbing two riders. She has been charged with assault.

  • Published:
Uber driver stabs passengers after one vomited in her car play

Shaunisha Danielle Brown has been slammed with two counts of aggravated assault after attacking two Uber riders.

(People Magazine)

A 29-year-old female Uber driver Shaunisha Danielle Brown has been arrested by the police in the U.S for allegedly stabbing her passengers after one of them vomited in her car.

She has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault says a report by People Magazine. Brown who is from Augusta, Georgia reportedly stabbed two riders while they were returning from an outing.

Uber driver stabs passengers after one vomited in her car play

A knife was reportedly used to inflict an injury on passengers who boarded an Uber taxi in the U.S. This happened after one of a female rider vomited in the vehicle.

(WRDW)

ALSO READ: Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life

According to reports, one of the victims was drunk and threw up in her vehicle. This allegedly invited physical abuse from the suspect who stabbed the passengers with an utility knife.

The ride began normally according to one of the riders Daniel Millard.

“The Uber driver showed up we all get in. Everything is fine and dandy. We are like we’re going home. Great.

“She went down another wrong road and Amber just said, ‘Just get us where we are going please,’ and the driver got offended by that I’ll take it," Millard says in a report by WRDW.

Uber driver stabs drunk passengers after one vomited in her car play

Drunkenness is reportedly a reason why an Uber rider vomited during a car trip in the U.S.

[Image Used For Illustration]

(Drinks Or Demons)

 

Uber has confirmed that the accused will no longer be allowed to drive on the platform. The taxi company reportedly expressed a willingness to help with police investigation.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

