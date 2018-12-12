Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Two men meet a woman on Facebook, kill her for rituals

Two young men kill a woman they met on Facebook for rituals

The two men have since been trading culpability on who killed the woman.

  • Published:
Two young men kill a woman they met on Facebook for rituals play

Emeka and Million after the angry mob lynched them

(Yabaleft Online )

Pulse recently reported the story of two brothers who confessed to cutting a 10-year-old boy's head to sell for N200k. Now, two men have been arrested with the body of a woman they allegedly murdered after they were accosted and lynched by an angry mob in Aba, Abia State.

They have since revealed how they met the woman — it was through the social networking site, Facebook.

According to Yabaleftonline, over the past weekend, the two men were arrested after an angry mob had stripped them naked and tied them up as they called an Alhaji to inform him that they had body parts for sale.

One of the two suspects who identified himself as Emeka claimed he was from Ukawu in Ebonyi state. He also claimed that the other suspect, nicknamed Million was responsible for the woman’s death.

ALSO READ: UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating

Million has however confessed that “We chatted her up online, through a message.” When asked if the woman was a prostitute, Million answered, “Yes, a prostitute. For Twenty five thousand.”

play The woman's body (Yabaleft Online)

 

While Emeka insisted on his innocence as the mob asked Million how the woman was killed, Million said, “Na this boy (Emeka) use rope tie am.”

The woman’s body was also close to the scene of the interrogation with blood on her body.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Chimamanda says trans-women are not womenbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Comment: Here is the problem with 'cancel culture'
Top 7 Social Media Moments of 2018 (Nigeria)
5 people we got tired of in 2018 (Nigeria)
54-yr-old Pastor arrested for raping church member's 12-yr-old twin daughters
UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta
UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating
Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression

Metro

Instagram boosts women startups with inspire action training
Instagram boosts women startups with Inspire Action training
Therapist commits suicide after his patient beat depression
Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression
A cover to protect your legacy
A cover to protect your legacy
UNILORIN girl suspects cheating, destroys boyfriend's things
UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating
X
Advertisement