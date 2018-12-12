Pulse.ng logo
UNILORIN girl suspects cheating, destroys boyfriend's things

UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating

It was later discovered that her boyfriend was not cheating on her.

  • Published:
Hell hath no fury as a mistress scorned. Passion is one great fuel for fury, while hate paralyzes, love is a vicious motivator. The problem with cheating is that it ignites a huge feeling of worthlessness. It’s never about the physical but emotional cheating and it never speaks well.

The only way you can get away with letting your passion make you destroy things though can only happen in D’Banj Videos. A lady has since been reported to have destroyed her boyfriend’s properties after she suspected that he was cheating on him. The event unfolded in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to the report on Instablog9ja, the girl is named Dorcas and she is a 200-level student of Counseling Education at the University of Ilorin and her boyfriend, named Sauce also attends the school with her. Trouble started when Dorcas met a girl in Sauce’s room, upon visiting him at his hostel, so she thought he was cheating on her.

While it was later discovered that Sauce wasn’t cheating on her, Dorcas had reportedly broken Sauce’s Television, phone, and laptop. It’s also rumored that Sauce had been training Dorcas in school, and also refrained from attacking Dorcas despite her overreaction.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

