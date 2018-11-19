Pulse.ng logo
The 2018 Cowbellpedia Champions of Mathematics

The 2019 Cowbellpedia registration portal is now open for secondary schools across the country to register.

  • Published:
The 2018 Cowbellpedia Champions of Mathematics play

Some of the winners with with Promasidor MD, Anders Einersson and NECO's Director of Examination Development, Mr Mustapha Abdul

(Cowbell)

It was an emotional atmosphere on Saturday November 17, when the new Kings of Mathematics were crowned at the season finale of 2018 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools TV Quiz Show by Cowbell Milk.

The night saw 13-year-old Akinfoluhan Akinleye of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State emerge as the Cowbellpedia junior category winner, while 17-year-old Chinedu Mgbemena of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt was the senior category winner.

The 2018 Cowbellpedia Champions of Mathematics play Faith Odunsi receives her recognition award from Marketing Manager of Promasidor Nigeria Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji (Cowbell)
play

 

Coming 2nd place in the junior category is Splendour Nwankwo of Jesuit Memorial College and in 3rd position is Favour Okarike of Graceland International School, both in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Chinedu Mgbemena came 1 in the senior category by rising above his closest rivals, the likes of Isinkaye Praise of Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State and the 2016 junior category champion Juliet Ekoko of Ambassadors College, Ota who both came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

3rd place winner (senior) Juliet Ekoko play 3rd place winner (senior) Juliet Ekoko (Cowbell)
play 2nd place winner (senior category) Isinkaye Praise.jpg (Cowbell)

 

As part of the 20th anniversary of Cowbell and Mathematics in Nigeria, the champions in both categories received increased prize money of N2 million each with an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country.

The first and second runners-up in both categories got N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

Junior category winner Akinfoluhan Akinleye with Promasidor MD, Anders Einersson and NECO's Director of Examination Development, Mr Mustapha Abdul play Junior category winner Akinfoluhan Akinleye with Promasidor MD, Anders Einersson and NECO's Director of Examination Development, Mr Mustapha Abdul (Cowbell)
play Senior category winner Chinedu Mgbemena with Promasidor MD, Anders Einersson and NECO's Director of Examination Development, Mr Mustapha Abdul. (Cowbell)

 

Other winners on the night were Faith Odunsi of the Ambassadors College, who picked up the record holder award for "Most Questions Answered" in the Cowbellpedia 60 sec of Fame segment for junior category while Chinedu Mgbemena also picked same award for the senior category.

play 2nd place winner (junior category) Splendor Nwankwo with Commercial Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Mario Russo. (Cowbell)
The 2018 Cowbellpedia Champions of Mathematics play Chinedu Mgbemena receives recognition award (Cowbell)

This year’s Benson Oweka Memorial Award went to Graceland International School, Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, preparations have commenced for next year’s edition of the competition. The 2019 Cowbellpedia registration portal is now open for secondary schools across the country to register.

To register, visit http://www.cowbellpedia.ng

